ON YOUR FEET!, MARY POPPINS and More Set for The Argyle Theatre 2026-2027 Season

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The Argyle Theatre has unveiled its 2026-2027 Main Stage Season. The new lineup features five musicals: On Your Feet!, Mary Poppins, All Shook Up, The Cher Show, and Escape to Margaritaville.

The Season Includes:

ON YOUR FEET!

September 17 – October 25, 2026

Her voice. His vision. Their story. From humble beginnings in Cuba to international superstardom, On Your Feet! tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Featuring some of the most beloved songs of all time, including "Conga," "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," and "Get On Your Feet," this exhilarating musical celebrates perseverance, passion, and the power of music.

MARY POPPINS

November 12, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Back by popular demand, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's magical musical flies into The Argyle just in time for the holidays. Based on the classic stories and beloved film, Mary Poppins delights audiences of all ages with unforgettable songs, breathtaking stagecraft, and a heartwarming story about family, imagination, and finding joy in everyday life.

ALL SHOOK UP

January 28 – March 14, 2027

Inspired by and featuring the music of Elvis Presley, All Shook Up is a high-energy romantic comedy packed with mistaken identities, unexpected love stories, and rock-and-roll favorites including "Jailhouse Rock," "Heartbreak Hotel," and "Can't Help Falling in Love." A fun-filled celebration of love, freedom, and the music that changed America.

THE CHER SHOW

April 8 – May 30, 2027

Winner of two Tony Awards, The Cher Show brings the life and career of the legendary icon to the stage in a dazzling musical event. Featuring 35 of Cher's biggest hits, glamorous costumes, and the remarkable story of a woman who continually reinvented herself while conquering music, television, film, and Broadway.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

July 1 – September 5, 2027

Kick off summer with a tropical getaway filled with laughter, romance, and the music of Jimmy Buffett. Featuring favorites including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Fins," and "Margaritaville," this feel-good musical comedy transports audiences to an island paradise where it's always five o'clock somewhere.

The upcoming season at The Argyle Theatre will be cast by Michael Cassara Casting.

SEASON TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW!

Season subscriptions offer the best seats, exclusive benefits, and significant savings over single-ticket prices. Season Ticket Packages On Sale Now, starting at $360 Individual Tickets for the new season on sale July 1st All season ticket packages also come with a FREE ticket to Beautiful: The Carole King Story Plus, Season Ticket Holders receive early access plus discounted tickets to all Argyle Special Events, including So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience, which runs for one weekend only in January

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