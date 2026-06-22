FINDING NEMO Musical to Play Argyle Theatre's Children's Series

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The Argyle Theatre will present Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo, running July 11 through August 30, 2026, as part of its celebrated Children's Theatre series. This production is directed and choreographed by Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, with music direction by Karina Gallagher.

Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical - is a new stage version of the beloved 2003 Pixar film, designed specifically for young audiences. Featuring a memorable score from award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, Coco), this fun and lively musical is sure to delight the entire family! Finding Nemo follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic odyssey across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Starring Ashlee Fucarino (2024 Jimmy Award Nominee) as Nemo, Peter Rezkalla (Regional: Elf the Musical) as Marlin, Katie Garthe (Argyle's Disney's Descendants) as Dory, with Jordan Coene (Regional: Beauty and The Beast), Luke Younts (Regional: Holiday Inn), Alexandra Rose Meli (Argyle: Disney's Descendants:, Skye Stauffer (Regional: Anne of Green Gables), Branch Worsham (Regional: RENT), Carmen Johnson (Regional: Nothing But Love) and Crystal Ishmael (Regional:Jagged Little Pill).

The creative team includes: book, music & lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, book adapted by Lindsay Anderson, music and orchestrations adapted and arranged by Myrna Conn. Based on the 2003 Disney / Pixar film Finding Nemo written by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, David Reynolds, and directed by Andrew Stanton.

Argyle's Creative team includes Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Director/Choreographer), Karina Gallagher (Musical Director), Hunter Fenstermaker (Production Stage Manager/Assistant Director), Gabby Duarte (Assistant Stage Manager), Pat Downes (Scenic Design), Amanda Scanze (Costume Design), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Hair/Makeup Design), Michael Visco (Lighting Design), Matthew Walsh (Sound Design), Callie Hester (Props Design), and Alexandra Rose Meli (Dance Captain).

Located in the heart of Babylon Village, The Argyle Theatre offers a state-of-the-art, nearly 500-seat venue delivering a Broadway-style experience just steps from the LIRR and local dining destinations.

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