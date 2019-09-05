Now You're Talking! Presents ON SECOND THOUGHT...

A school science project points a young girl in an unexpected direction, a decades-long marriage is suddenly called into question, the desperate need to fit in jeopardizes an important friendship, and a freak weather event turns a young man's life upside down.

We don't always get second chances, but we've all had second thoughts about the dramatic moments that changed our lives. Come hear six storytellers share hilarious, heartfelt true stories about those times in their lives when they stopped and said to themselves, "On second thought..."

September 22, 2019

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Cinema Arts Center

423 Park Avenue

Huntington NY 11743

Purchase tix: prod3.agileticketing.net

Price:$25





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You