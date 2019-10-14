Noah Baumbach & His Movie Music To Be Featured On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

On Sunday night, THE SOUNDS OF FILM's Tom Needham spoke to MARRIAGE STORY director, Noah Baumbach, about his latest film at the Hamptons International Film Festival. The film starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, features an original score by Randy Newman.

Noah Baumbach spoke to Tom Needham about the film's music, "It is sort of different for every movie, but on this one I work with Randy Newman. Now, I had worked with Randy on The MEYERWITZ STORY, but on that one it was just him on piano. For this one, I wanted something big like a "movie" movie score. I wanted something romantic, loving and warm. So, it was a way that I hadn't worked with Randy before, and he is one of the best at it."

Tom Needham asked him, "You wanted a big romantic score for a movie about divorce?

Baumbach replied, "Yeah, because I thought of it as a love story."

To celebrate's Baumbach's triumphant screening of MARRIAGE STORY at the Hamptons Film Festival, this week's SOUNDS OF FILM will be featuring a special retrospective looking back at Noah Baumbach's use of music in films. The show will include music from some of Baumbach's celebrated movies like THE SQUID AND THE WHALE, FRANCES HA, GREENBERG, MISTRESS AMERICA, THE MEYERWITZ STORIES, and MARRIAGE STORY.

In addition, THE SOUNDS OF FIlM will also feature Tom Needham's exclusive interviews with the Hamptons International FIlm Festival's breakout artists Aldis Hodge, Camila Morrone and Lulu Wang.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Dean Wareham, Randall Poster, Vince Giordano, Laurie Anderson, Alexander Payne, Rolf Kent, DA Pennebaker, Larry Ratso Sloman, Howard Bloom, Lalo Schifrin and Abby Martin.





