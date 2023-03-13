New ACT OUT Summer Theatre Camp For Ages 7-12 Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts launched its new "Act Out" Theatre Camp for children ages 7-12.

The three-week session runs Monday - Friday, 9am-3pm, July 10-July 28 and culminates in a musical theatre production at The Loading Dock, the on-stage venue at the historic Patchogue Theatre. The special introductory fee is $700.00 per child; $675 per additional sibling. Register online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230361®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patchoguetheatre.org%2Fcamp?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

"Act Out" Theatre Camp challenges new and experienced youth ages 7-12 with professional instruction in acting, voice, dance and movement in a fully-air conditioned building. The workshop culminates in an exciting musical theatre production featuring students in musical solos, duets, group numbers, and dances.

Camp and Show Director Tiana Christoforidis has taught, directed and produced children's theatre programs for almost 30 years after being a professional performer in NYC, as well as nationally and internationally. Read More about Tiana.

