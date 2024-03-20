Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Dr. Georgette Grier-Key to Be Honored at Bay Street Theater's Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the honorees of this year's highly anticipated Summer Gala, which will take place Saturday, July 6 at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The evening will be an EPIC gala extravaganza to support Bay Street's numerous educational programs with this year's honorees: Broadway show stopper Neil Patrick Harris, star of stage, screen, (and food!) David Burtka, and outstanding community leader Dr. Georgette Grier-Key.



In addition to delectable food, creative cocktails, and a live auction with celebrity auctioneer Richard Kind, the evening will feature an all-star performance that will knock your socks off.



"The gala is always THE biggest and most important fundraising event of the year as it helps support all of the artists who work at Bay Street as well as the educational programming that lie at the center of Bay Street's mission," says Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director. "Bay Street works hard to create inclusivity for everyone including ‘Pay What You Can Nights,’ ‘Free Student Sundays,’ free theater for schools every fall, and so much more. Bolstered by a policy that "Anyone who wishes to have access to the arts will have it, we promise you that your investment will go far at Bay Street Theater."



Gala Co-Chairs for this year's fundraiser are David Fink and Flora Schnall. This year's Gala is being held in memory of Luigi Caiola, dear friend and much-loved member of the theater community, as well as by his fellow Bay Street Theater Board of Trustees and all who knew him.



This year's gala sponsors include Adam Miller Group, Advantage Title, Ben Krupinski Builder, DiSunno Architecture, LaGuardia Design Group, Maggio Environmental, Mala Sander + Team, Northwell Health, Sotheby’s International Realty, The Awning Company, Unlimited Earth Care, and Weill Cornell Medicine.



Pre-sale tickets are available now to last year's Gala attendees and those with current Patron Membership at early bird prices.