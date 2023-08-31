NY Hip Hop Music Event Story Pitch, Planet Of The Tapes At LIMEHOF

PLANET OF THE TAPES Radio Show to record live broadcast from Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on September 17th.
'Planet of the Tapes' radio show which airs on LL Cool J's Sirius XM's Rock the Bells Channel with Diamond The Artist aka DTA Experience & Geechie Dan will record a LIVE radio broadcast at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on September 17th from 12-5pm. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase.
“We are so excited to host this special recording of the Sirius radio show, Planet of the Tapes. Hosts Geechie Dan and Diamond the Artist's knowledge of Long Island hip hop history are unmatched!” said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman, Tom Needham.
This special Long Island Hip Hop Tribute Show will be pre-recorded. All Long Island Hip Hop Artists are invited to participate in Live performances, freestyles, and interviews.
For details on this and upcoming events please visit Click Here
Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022 LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook Village. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and also offers education programs and scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.
