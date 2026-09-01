NOT SO SCARY KID'S ADVENTURE to Return to The Gateway for Halloween

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Not So Scary Kid's Adventure at Gateway's Haunted Playhouse returns to The Gateway in Bellport on Saturday, October 10, and continues on Saturdays and Sundays through October 25, 2026.

Designed for children and families seeking a gentler Halloween experience, this daytime walk-through adventure trades frightening chills and thrills for giggles, surprises and plenty of seasonal fun. Along the way, young guests will encounter goofy creatures, bewitching tricks, family-friendly music and new friends, with a special treat waiting at the end.

Children are encouraged to debut their Halloween costumes and show everyone just how spooky and grim, or valiant and prim, they can be.

The fun begins before families enter the adventure. Guests can enjoy a festive carnival Midway that serves as a comfortable waiting area, allowing families to relax with a snack, have their faces painted or play lawn games instead of standing in line. Soft drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase at the Midway Snack Bar.

Not So Scary Kid's Adventure is recommended for children ages 3 and older, as well as anyone who may not be ready to experience Gateway's Haunted Playhouse at night.

For the safety of all guests, newborns and infants are not permitted. Strollers, carriages and baby carriers of any kind are also prohibited inside the attraction. Due to the nature and layout of the experience, the attraction is not wheelchair accessible.

One of The Gateway's largest annual fundraisers, Not So Scary Kid's Adventure will be held from noon to 3:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays, October 10 through 25. Tickets are $25 per person and are sold for specific 15-minute entry times.

Tickets are on sale now. For a complete schedule or additional information, contact The Gateway Box Office at 631-286-1133 or visit FearLI.com/Daytime.html.

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