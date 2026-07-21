DANIEL IN THE LIONS' DEN Featuring Queen Esther to Play Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Daniel in The Lions' Den Featuring Queen Esther appearing on Thursday November 19th 2026 at 6:30pm. Tickets are $47- $79 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 24 at 10AM.

Get ready to roar with the lions, stand with the Queen and revel in the courage that echoes through the ages! Daniel in the Lions' Den brings an epic story to the stage in this exciting musical adventure. Inspiring audiences of all ages, the exciting and dynamic Daniel in the Lions' Den welcomes audiences to ancient Babylon - where one man's unwavering faith and bravery is put to the ultimate test.

Also experience the story of Esther: The Bravest Queen - a young woman who finds herself in a palace full of secrets and must summon extraordinary courage to save her people. Filled with extraordinary characters, uplifting music and lots of laughs, it's fun for the whole family! This two-story production is part of a brand-new theatrical series from The Originals Live.

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