Melissa Errico Brings THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY To Her Hometown Next Week!

Don't miss out! Get your tickets for The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby: An Evening with Melissa Errico on April 19 at 8pm.

Melissa Errico is returning to Port Washington for a hometown performance on April 19 at 8pm! She will be joined by the renowned Billy Stritch on piano.

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star-an actor, singer and author - who contributes regularly to The New York Times in an essay series called "Scenes From An Acting Life." The Wall Street Journal recently referred to her as a "nonpareil cabaret singer."

Tennis fans, this is the show for you too!

The evening will vehin a special Q&A session with Patrick McEnroe - a former professional tennis player, political & sports commentator, Manhasset native, and husband of Melissa Errico. Join us at the start of the show to learn more about his career and more!

Patrick McEnroe is the President of International Tennis Hall of Fame, a political & sports commentator for News Nation, popular podcaster (Holding Court With Patrick McEnroe), former CNN contributor, and currently filming a role (playing himself) for the CBS television show ELSBETH.