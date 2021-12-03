Marieann Meringolo Performs IN THE SPIRIT Christmas and Holiday Concert 

Marieann Meringolo brings her "In the Spirit" holiday concert to Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ on December 18th at 7:30 P.M. This will be a live performance with limited seating. Tickets are $20.00 (plus $2.85 handling) and are on sale online only.

Marieann and her band brings their award-winning show back to Sayville, following their pre-pandemic sold out performance in 2019. Bring the whole family for a special night to ring in the holidays and the spirit we share - together! Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 131 Middle Road, Sayville, NY 11782.

For more information, visit www.Sayvilleucc.org. Safe seating and vaccinations - masks, please.