Magician Mike Super to Return To Adelphi PAC

See America's Favorite Mystifier Mike Super live on stage at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (PAC) stage on Saturday, November 13.

Always leave 'em wanting more! And that is exactly what Magician Mike Super did with his last visit in 2019. People raved and demanded we bring him back so they could bring all their friends and family. As a result, much like a SUPER-charged software upgrade, Mike Super returns to our stage with a BRAND NEW show with all new magic. Instead of 2.0, he calls it Mike Super 2.OH because of the newly created, never-before-seen magical, jaw-dropping moments taking his uniquely branded evening of mystery to a whole new level.

The magic begins at 7:30 p.m. on Adelphi PAC's Westermann Stage, Concert Hall. Tickets are required and cost $45/$40, with discounts available for senior citizens, faculty/staff and students.

See more and purchase tickets at adelphi.edu/events/mike-super-2-oh

Adelphi PAC's priority is to ensure the safety of patrons, artists, staff and the entire Adelphi community against COVID-19. All audience members age 12 and over are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Anyone under 12 or who is not fully vaccinated must show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. All guests regardless of age or vaccination status will be required to wear masks while inside the Adelphi PAC.

In addition, capacity will be limited to 50 percent for many of the PAC events. These policies will remain in place at least through December 31 and are subject to change at any time.