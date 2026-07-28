MODERN SILENT SHORTS to Bring Northeast Tour Stop to The Gateway

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Modern Silent Shorts has announced its first-ever Summer 2026 Northeast Tour. Inspired by the tradition of traveling picture shows, the regional tour will bring a collection of contemporary silent films to audiences across the Northeast, paired with a live, original musical score performed alongside each screening.

The tour will include a special performance at The Gateway in Bellport, NY on Monday, August 10, 2026, offering audiences a one-of-a-kind evening that blends cinema, theater, and live music into an unforgettable communal experience.

This special presentation of Modern Silent Shorts at The Gateway is presented as a free community event (cash bar), inviting audiences of all ages to experience the intersection of contemporary cinema, live music, and the performing arts.

Founded in 2023 by philanthropist Boykin Curry, producer/filmmaker Lily Weisberg, and producer/writer Michael Bloom, Modern Silent Shorts was created with the mission of reimagining cinema's original form through a modern lens. The organization commissions filmmakers to create new silent films that explore contemporary themes through striking visual storytelling, without spoken dialogue. Each screening is elevated by a live musical score performed in real time, transforming every presentation into a unique cinematic event.

Over the past three years, Modern Silent Shorts has produced more than 12 original silent short films spanning genres including romance, horror, comedy, autofiction, and animation. The project has hosted annual private screenings at Isabella Rossellini's Mama Farm in partnership with The Gateway, building a growing collection of modern silent works with the long-term goal of creating a national canon of contemporary silent films presented in public screenings across the country.

For its inaugural regional tour, Modern Silent Shorts will showcase seven acclaimed films from its expanding catalog:

“I'm Really Scared I'm Dying” — Directed by Lindsay Calleran

“Clarities” — Directed by Daniel Jaffe & Michelle Uranowitz

“Of A Sexual Nature” — Directed by Chloe Xtina

“Rot” — Directed by Wes Andre Goodrich

“The Weird Guy” — Directed by Sandy Honig

“Head Over Heels” — Directed by Brendan McHugh

“Flock” — Directed by Lucas Ansel

The 2026 tour launches at Pioneer Works on August 4, followed by a special island screening at Bannerman Castle in partnership with the Bannerman Castle Trust on August 6, and continues to The Gateway in Bellport on August 10.

“Modern Silent Shorts brings audiences back to the roots of cinema while proving that silent film is anything but a thing of the past,” said Boykin Curry, founder of Modern Silent Shorts. “These are brand-new works created by today's filmmakers, and when paired with live music in extraordinary settings, they become immersive experiences that audiences will remember.”

“The power of these films lies in their universality,” said Paul Allan. “Without dialogue, the storytelling becomes immediate, emotional, and deeply human. What Modern Silent Shorts is doing is not just preserving a form, it's reinventing it for a new generation.”

The live score for the Summer 2026 Tour will be performed by composer Kevin Donald, alongside musicians Greg Pease, Ryan Vinh, and Athos Maelstrom. Donald, a composer and multi-instrumentalist, has released original music including a new EP in late 2025 and recently scored the feature film Caity, directed by MSS alum Lindsay Calleran, which competed at the 2026 Tribeca Festival.

Modern Silent Shorts founders Lily Weisberg and Michael Bloom bring extensive experience in filmmaking and production. Weisberg's most recent film, Rare Birds, premiered at the 2026 Tribeca Festival. Bloom served as writer and producer on Rare Birds and is currently in post-production as a producer on the documentary feature Living History, which explores the history of Virginia City.

Together, Weisberg, Bloom, Curry, and Donald have created a groundbreaking presentation showcasing a diverse range of cinematic voices and styles. The films featured in the tour represent directors whose work has been recognized at major national and international festivals and competitions.

Audiences are invited to experience Modern Silent Shorts as it travels throughout the Northeast this summer, celebrating the timeless power of images, music, and shared storytelling.

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