Caroline Bowman, Kuhoo Verma, and Alex Grayson Join LIneup for BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS at Heckscher Park

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Broadway Under the Stars will return to The Chapin Stage for an evening of live music, featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars performing iconic songs from the stage. Set beneath the summer sky, this free community concert celebrates the magic of musical theater with powerhouse vocals, beloved Broadway favorites, and stories behind the songs. Join in on Saturday, August 15th at 8:00pm at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park (NY-25A & Prime Ave, 11 Prime Ave, Huntington, NY 11743)

This year's lineup includes Broadway Legendary star Caroline Bowman (Smash, Sunset Boulevard, Frozen, Wicked), Lucille Lortel & Drama Desk Award Winner Kuhoo Verma (Heathers, Plan B, Murder Mystery 2, Space Cadet), Grammy Nominee Alex Grayson (Parade, The Outsiders, Into the Woods), and Jimmy Award finalist and Long Island Native Jacob Solomon. The evening will be hosted & directed by Jonathan Grant finalist, Billy Recce (FIVE: The Parody Musical, A Musical About Star Wars, VAPE.) Jon Audric Nelson serves as Musical Director, with Ryan McCurdy on Bass and Zach Levine on Drums.

"As someone who grew up coming to Heckscher Park every summer, it's incredibly meaningful to help bring the magic of Broadway back home. Creating an event where everyone in our community can experience the excitement, talent, and joy of live Broadway performance is something I'm truly proud to be a part of, and I hope it inspires audiences of all ages." said producer Evan Schild

Thanks to the generous support of the Town of Huntington, Broadway Under the Stars is free and open to the public, ensuring that audiences of all ages can experience an evening of world-class Broadway talent. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot in Heckscher Park and are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic items to enjoy the performance under the summer sky.

The evening promises an exciting celebration of Broadway talent that is perfect for theater lovers, families, and audiences of all ages.

More information on the rest of the Festival can be found here: Town of Huntington Summer Arts Festival | Free Concerts & Movies at Heckscher Park. Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park. NY-25A & Prime Ave, 11 Prime Ave, Huntington, NY 11743

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