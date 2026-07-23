COME FROM AWAY Cast and Creative Team Set at The Gateway

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The Gateway has announced the creative team and cast for its production of Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that tells one of the most inspiring true stories of the 21st century. The production begins performances August 7 and runs through September 6, 2026, as part of The Gateway's 77th Season.

From the Tony Award-winning team of Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away recounts the extraordinary events of September 11, 2001, when 38 commercial aircraft carrying nearly 7,000 passengers were unexpectedly diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. As the world stood still, the people of Gander welcomed thousands of strangers with remarkable generosity, creating lasting friendships and reminding us of the resilience and compassion that emerge even in the darkest moments.

At once deeply moving, uplifting, and surprisingly funny, Come From Away has captivated audiences around the world, earning critical acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling and soaring score.

Leading The Gateway's production is acclaimed director and choreographer Keith Andrews, whose dynamic staging and storytelling have been seen in productions across the country. Andrews is joined by Regine Sophia as assistant choreographer, and dance captain, and Ryan O'Connell as Music Director, bringing together a creative team dedicated to honoring the authenticity, emotion, and humanity at the heart of this remarkable musical.

Additional members of the creative team include: Production Stage Manager: Brendan M Cullen, Costume Coordinator: Janine Loesch, Lighting Designer: Alex deNevers, Sound Designer: Leonardo Mignola, Wigs & Makeup Designer: Dustin Lawson, Properties Coordinator: Brittany Loesch, and Casting: Holly Buczek, CSA

The cast features Jean McCormick (Diane, Crystal & Others); Renee Marie Titus (Hannah, Margie & Others); Liv Kurtz (Janice, Brittany & Others), making her Gateway debut following acclaimed performances in Camelot at the Engeman Theater and Jersey Boys at Ivoryton Playhouse; Nicole Hale (Beulah & Others), whose credits include the national tours of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as previous performances in Come From Away; Michelle Cosentino (Bonnie, Martha & Others, understudy for Beverley); Heidi Godt (Beverley, Annette & Others); Will Stotts (Oz, Rabbi & Others), who previously portrayed Oz in Come From Away at Casa Mañana; Bart Mather (Kevin T, Garth & Others), whose credits include the First National Tour of Pretty Woman and Million Dollar Quartet; Joe Rumi (Kevin J, Ali & Others); Jason Tyler Smith (Bob, Muhumuza & Others); Darren Matthias (Claude, Derm & Others), returning to The Gateway after appearances in Jekyll & Hyde, Funny Girl, and Aida, with extensive stage, film, and television credits including Law & Order and FBI; Kent M. Lewis (Nick, Doug & Others), a veteran of the First National Tours of Billy Elliot and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang who has also appeared in Come From Away at Ogunquit Playhouse, La Mirada Theatre, and Paper Mill Playhouse; Jesse Swimm (understudy for Nick, Claude, and Oz); Elias Morris (understudy for Kevin T, Kevin J, and Bob); Regine Sophia, who serves as Assistant Director/Choreographer and Dance Captain while also understudying Janice and Bonnie, following recent performances in Chess on Broadway and Bring It On at The Muny; and K Bernice (understudy for Diane, Hannah, and Beulah), whose credits include the national tours of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Come From Away.

“Come From Away is a celebration of what connects us,” said Paul Allan, Executive Artistic Director of The Gateway. “Its message of kindness, empathy, and community feels just as meaningful today as when audiences first experienced it on Broadway. We have assembled an extraordinary company of artists who understand both the emotional depth and joyful spirit of this remarkable musical, and we are thrilled to share their work with our audiences.”

Rather than focusing on tragedy, Come From Away celebrates the extraordinary kindness shown by ordinary people. Told through a vibrant Celtic and folk-inspired score, the musical captures countless moments of humor, hope, generosity, and human connection that emerged from an unprecedented moment in history.

Filled with unforgettable songs, laughter, and emotion, Come From Away has become a global phenomenon, earning acclaim for its uplifting message and powerful storytelling. Audiences can expect an evening that is both inspiring and deeply moving.

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