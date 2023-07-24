Long Island Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART Announced At Stage 74

Step into this captivating world where the beloved story of Alice in Wonderland intertwines with the struggles of wartime London.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Long Island Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART Announced At Stage 74

Long Island Premiere Of ALICE BY HEART Announced At Stage 74

This weekend only come see the one of the first ever licensed productions and the Long Island Premiere of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's gorgeous musical ALICE BY HEART at Stage 74 at the SYJCC.

Step into this captivating world where the beloved story of Alice in Wonderland intertwines with the struggles of wartime London. This powerful and moving production will leave you wanting more.

Stage 74 at the SYJCC 74 Hauppauge Rd. Commack, NY 11725, 631-462-9800 ext 136. Showtimes: Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 30 at 2:00 pm. Don't miss this unforgettable performance. Purchase your tickets now: Click Here.





