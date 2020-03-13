Long Island City School of Ballet Closes Through March

Article Pixel Mar. 13, 2020  
Long Island City School of Ballet Closes Through March

LICSB has announced that it is closed through the end of March.

They have released the following statement:

The health and safety of the entire LICSB community is our highest priority.

Beginning Friday, March 13th, we will be beginning an early and extended Spring Break, hoping to minimize any health risks to our students, faculty and families.

We will keep you informed about our March 30th reopening and look forward to seeing you all back in class!

Be well and stay healthy!



Related Articles View More Long Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON Comes to the Landmark
  • Gold Rush Days: The 126th Annual Celebration Of Mining, Americana And The Wild West Comes to Colorado
  • Russian Ballet Theatre Announces 2020 US Tour of SWAN LAKE
  • Colorado Ballet Academy Wins Outstanding School At YAGP And Announces New Pre-Professional Level