Long Island City School of Ballet Closes Through March

LICSB has announced that it is closed through the end of March.

They have released the following statement:

The health and safety of the entire LICSB community is our highest priority.



Beginning Friday, March 13th, we will be beginning an early and extended Spring Break, hoping to minimize any health risks to our students, faculty and families.



We will keep you informed about our March 30th reopening and look forward to seeing you all back in class!



Be well and stay healthy!





