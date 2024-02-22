Joseph Vecsey's Stand-Up Series To Return To Bay Street Theater in March

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has revealed all-new line-up for the fifth iteration of this season's ALL STAR COMEDY series set for Saturday, March 16th, at 8 pm. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season, will follow up its previous all-but-sold-out performances this season with special guest comedians Pete Cestaro, Marc Gerber, and Harris Stanton.



Pete Cestaro is a bicoastal comedian spending his time between New York and California, mostly because he hates the winter and loves the ocean but also because of the proximity to the country's best comedy clubs. He's hosted College Sports Television, and AMC's Date Night, and is a member of the Bridgehampton Softball Hall of Fame.

Pete Cestaro



Marc Gerber is a born and bred New Yorker who has been performing stand-up for over 10 years in New York City and beyond. Marc's first album, Avid Indoorsman, debuted at number one on the iTunes comedy charts and is still in rotation on multiple SiriusXM comedy stations three years after its initial release. Amazon Music recently featured a track from Marc's album on its Very Funny playlist, along with giants like Dave Chapelle and Bo Burnham. Marc was recently featured as a comic to watch on Access Hollywood, promoting his second album which was recorded as part of the New York Comedy Festival. Equally adept at satirizing the State of the Union and the state of his own affairs, Marc has been featured on CNN's RunningMate podcast, The Steve Harvey Show, and MTV, just to name a few.

Marc Gerber

Harris Stanton is an American comedian based in Brooklyn. Harris attended Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In 1996, he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 52 round of the major league amateur draft. He decided to pursue comedy leading to an almost two-decade-long career. Harris tours nationally and internationally including appearances on European television. He has been featured on BET's Comic View, Premium Blend, and Comics Unleashed. He recorded a comedy DVD with Patrice O'Neal, "Elephant in the Room". And his own comedy album “Naive Innocence” was in the top 10 for 2 weeks on the iTunes stand-up comedy album charts!

ALL STAR COMEDY has been led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception. The series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike and has grown to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

About Joseph Vecsey

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. The most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah".

Tickets are $37 and $47 now, and $47 and $57 the day of the show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday the 16th up until the time of the show or 24/7 at baystreet.org.