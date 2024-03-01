Joseph Vecsey Returns To Bay Street Theater For A Live Taping Of His Comedy Special

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced comedian Joseph Vecsey will perform his all-new show "HALF HARD, HALF SOFT " during a live taping at Bay Street Theater on Saturday, April 27th @ 8 PM.

Joseph Vecsey, curator/producer of Bay Street's successful All Star Comedy Series returns to Bay Street Theater to film his stand-up comedy special produced by the Kinnane Brothers (Netflix's Home Team, Kevin James' Sound Guy). Joseph has been touring theaters and arenas with Adam Sandler while also co-producing his last 12 Netflix movies such as "Hustle," "You're So Not Invited To My Bat-Mitzvah," "Home Team," "Murder Mystery 2," and many others while also making cameos in them.

This will be a live taping that potentially goes to Netflix or other streaming outlets. All attendees will be required to sign a film/photography consent release.

Tickets

Ticket includes after party and meet and greet with the artists. Free food + cash bar. Tickets are $27 and $37 in advance, and $37 and $47 "day of show." Tickets can be purchased online at BayStreet.org 24/7, at our Box Office Tuesdays - Saturdays 11 AM - 5 PM, or by calling 631.725.9500.

About Joseph Vecsey

Joseph is a comedian, producer, writer, and actor. Most recently he acted and co-produced "You're So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” & "Hustle" starring Adam Sandler on Netflix. He was also a producer on Kevin James's "Home Team" and played The Announcer. Joseph has been co-producing, acting, and punching up scripts for many movies with Happy Madison such as "Hubie Halloween," The Wrong Missy," "Father of The Year," "The Week Of," "Sandy Wexler," and "Murder Mystery" starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston which was one of Netflix's biggest hits. More on-screen Joseph was in the hit commercials and web series "The Unmovers." Vecsey also wrote, directed, starred, and produced the parody sketch "Stud Walk" for Charlamagne The God's MTV2 show "Uncommon Sense."

Joseph made his TV stand-up debut in 2015 on "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS TV and was named one of Comedy Central's Top Ten Comics to Watch the following year. Shortly after, Vecsey opened and toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, Norm Macdonald, Nick Swardson, and Rob Schneider in arenas and theaters all across the country. Joseph also served as a co-producer on Adam Sandler's first stand-up comedy special on Netflix "100 % Fresh." The Call Back Podcast is also something audiences can still listen to that features comedic legends Garry Shandling, Chris Rock, Aziz Ansari, Romany Malco, Neal Brennan, Tom Green, Gary Gulman, and more who talk about their process, craft, and big break moments. Joseph has also toured with Adam Sandler for over 40 dates; worked as set writer for Neal Brennan's Jordan campaign with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin; opened for David Spade at The Comedy Store, West Palm Beach Improv, & Levity Live; and opened for Rob Schiender at West Palm Beach Improv, Ontario Improv, Flappers Comedy Club, The Comic Strip Live, Tempe Improv, Suffolk Theater, & The Wilbur Theater.