John W. Engeman Theater Announces Reopening With 2021-2022 Mainstage Season

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced its 2021-2022 Main Stage Season. Performances will begin in September. Tickets are on sale starting Monday, June 21st at 10:00 am.

Co-Owner and Producing Artistic Director Richard Dolce welcomes back audiences with hope and optimism, "After more than a year of darkness, we are so grateful and proud to be producing theater once again. We are especially excited to reopen our Main Stage with SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - which was the first show ever performed on the Engeman stage back in June of 2007." Co-Owner and Managing Director Kevin O'Neill emphasizes, "There is nothing as exciting as sharing the joy of live theater with fellow audience members and feeling the electricity of an in-person band and cast of talented performers."

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, the Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated smash, made history as Broadway's longest-running musical revue. Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9," "Spanish Harlem," "Yakety Yak" and "Charlie Brown," it celebrates the music of the legendary songwriting duo, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Their generation-defining songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, The Coasters, and The Drifters. September 16 - October 31, 2021

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The hills are alive! One of the most powerful and romantic musicals of all time, THE SOUND OF MUSIC brims with beloved tunes such as "My Favorite Things", "Do-Re-Mi", "Climb Ev'ry Mountain", and "Edelweiss". Journey along with the spirited Maria, who takes a governess position with the von Trapp family, falling first for the children and then the widower Captain von Trapp himself. November 11 - December 26, 2021

ROCK OF AGES

The five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical smash ROCK OF AGES tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music. ROCK OF AGES' electric score features all your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads, including "Every Rose has its Thorn," "I Wanna Know What Love is," Here I Go Again," "Don't Stop Believin'," and more! So, get ready to rock and roll all night. Or at least until the curtain goes down. January 13 - February 27, 2022

A BRONX TALE

Next up, we take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s with the hit musical, A BRONX TALE. Based on Chazz Palminteri's classic movie, this streetwise musical tells the story of a young man who is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a toe-tapping doo-wop score by Alan Menken, A BRONX TALE is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. March 17 - May 1, 2022

KINKY BOOTS

Next, we bring you the dazzling, Tony Award-winning Best Musical KINKY BOOTS, the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the Tony Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this 'dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true-life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! It's the ultimate fun night out for everyone to experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show. May 19 - July 3, 2022

ON YOUR FEET!

The season concludes with a celebration of the sensational pop music duo Emilio and Gloria Estefan in ON YOUR FEET! From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You", "1-2-3", "Live For Loving You", "Conga", and many more! July 14 - August 28, 2022

Tickets may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, by visiting www.engemantheater.com, or at the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted. For group rates or to host an event at the John W. Engeman Theater, please contact the Group Sales Department at 631-261-9700 ext. 23. For information on advertising in our Programs or in our Lounge, please contact the Advertising Sales Department at 631-261-9700 ext. 22. The theater is also home to the John W. Engeman Theater Studio of the Performing Arts, offering classes and camp programs for children; for more information call 631-261-2900.