Jessica Vosk to Join Tom Kitt For Music Monday at Bay Street Theater

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Broadway star Jessica Vosk will join Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for a special Music Mondays performance at Bay Street Theater on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Best known for her acclaimed performance as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, Vosk will present an intimate evening of songs, stories, and musical theater favorites with one of Broadway's most celebrated contemporary composers.

Kitt will lead the evening from the piano, sharing selections from across his acclaimed body of work, including Next to Normal, If/Then, Flying Over Sunset, Almost Famous, and more. The program will also feature stories behind the music and a preview of material from upcoming projects.

The addition of Vosk brings together two artists whose work has helped define contemporary Broadway. Her Broadway credits also include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County, along with concert appearances at major venues across the country.

Presented as part of Bay Street Theater's Music Mondays series, the concert offers East End audiences the opportunity to experience acclaimed Broadway composers, performers, and theater artists up close in the intimate setting of Bay Street's 299-seat theater. The one-night-only series brings leading artists to Sag Harbor throughout the summer, giving audiences a closer look at the people and music shaping Broadway and the American stage.

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