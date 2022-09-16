Jackie Burns, Sara Jean Ford & More to Star in BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT at The Suffolk Theater

The Suffolk will present an exciting all-new concert event for all ages created exclusively for this venue, BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT, on Friday, October 7 at 8:00PM. Tickets range $65 - $75, plus applicable fees, and are available online at SuffolkTheater.com or over the phone at 631-727-4343.

New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis returns with five of Broadway's finest leading vocalists who will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters from musicals with supernatural, horror, and sci-fi themes. This concert will include backstage, behind-the-scenes anecdotes from these performers' time in leading roles on the Great White Way as well as a Broadway Halloween costume contest with audience members encouraged to dress as their favorite characters.

The concert will feature musical selections from: Wicked; The Phantom of the Opera; Jekyll & Hyde; Little Shop of Horrors; Sweeney Todd; Into the Woods; The Addams Family; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Little Shop of Horrors; and so many more.

Scheduled performers include:

Jackie Burns: (The longest running Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked; Hair; If/Then)

Richard Todd Adams: (The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera; Cats; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White)

Sara Jean Ford: (Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera; Cats; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; A Little Night Music; Finian's Rainbow)

Michael Wartella: (Wicked; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Tuck Everlasting)

Alicia Irving: (Les Miserables; Sunset Boulevard; Side Show; The Scarlet Pimpernel)

This is sure to be a "spook-tacular" event that is certain to give audience members of all ages thrills and chills!