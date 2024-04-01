Isabella Rossellini and Laura Dern To Present Fundraiser Performance of CONFESSIONS OF A MULATTO LOVECHILD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International fashion icon and esteemed actress, Isabella Rossellini, with her friend and colleague, Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, BAFTA, and Academy Award winning actress, Laura Dern, will present Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY, as a Mother's Day gift to both the theater and Ms. Rossellini's Mama Farm on May 12, 2024.

The show will be presented as a fundraiser for both organizations and will star acclaimed actress, Bellina Logan, who also wrote the biographical one woman show. Ms. Rossellini will host the event with personal quips from her own famous mother, Ingrid Bergman. Ms. Logan and Ms. Dern grew up as childhood friends and Ms. Dern is scheduled to appear as co-host.

Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child is the inappropriate over-share of a codependent bi-racial, child's life with her acerbic English mother and the deep bond they forged. Portraying multiple characters, Bellina Logan conveys affection for and acceptance of her mother's often-questionable behavior, which is further complicated when she develops Alzheimer's. Through interwoven anecdotes, Confessions… tells a beautiful mother-daughter story with hilarity and a ton of heart.

“Let me tell you a story. My mother is very white, very blonde, very blue- eyed and very English. Imagine Maggie Smith. Now, imagine Maggie Smith getting together with Shaft... you get me”. So begins the story of Bellina in Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child, a funny, heartfelt tale about a young woman's search for identity in the shadow of her larger-than-life mother. “Imagine Maggie Smith getting together with Shaft. You get… Bellina.”

The show is a solo play that explores the wild and absurd journey of a lioness of a woman and her daughter, until tables turn and a different landscape is navigated by both. A hilarious and thought-provoking evening about time and memory.

Bellina Logan is a 25-year stage veteran who has appeared at The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, and the New York Philharmonic in NYC. She debuted in Tony Kushner's adaptation of Corneille's play The Illusion at Hartford Stage, and gave memorable performances in Shaw's Arms and the Man, Sheridan's The Rivals, the Los Angeles LGBT Center's production of Jane Wagner's The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe: Revisited, among others. She toured Russia with The Acting Company's Five by Tennessee and recently starred in Antaeus Theatre Company's production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Logan has worked with film directors David Lynch, Neil Jordan, Kathryn Bigelow, and Adrian Lyne. She has appeared in recurring television roles on Sons of Anarchy (FX), Enlightened (HBO), ER (NBC), and can also be seen in The Magicians (SciFi), Famous in Love (Freeform), and Midnight Texas (NBC). She is currently featured on Palm Royale on Apple TV+ now streaming.

Maggie Soboil was born in South Africa and became that country's leading female satirist. As an actress, she won an Obie Award in New York for her performance in Poppie Nongena and starred in her own TV special for the BBC. She has directed theatre in New York and Los Angeles, and her feature film, Myron's Movie, and her short film, Missing You, have played numerous festivals and garnered best narrative feature awards. She also produced Sunstroke, With or Without You, and Wooly Boys starring Kris Kristofferson and Peter Fonda. She has just completed directing her new short film, Lulu, featuring Ms. Logan.

Tickets

Tickets for the event will be $100 and available at TheGateway.org. Also available, will be a post-show reception with the artists at Isabella Rossellini's Mama Farm for an additional $50, just down the road from the playhouse.