Isabella Rosellini To Appear At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue

On Thursday May 30th, please join discerning movie goers from all over Long Island for a special screening of the film La Chimera at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.

Renowned actress, activist and entrepreneur Isabella Rossellini, who stars in the film, will appear and hold an exclusive Q&A after the 7:30 show. General Admission is $65 and Member Admission is $55 for this event.

From CNN review: “Isabella Rossellini plays the mother Flora, who has a soft spot for Arthur, a British man who has gone native in Italy, and is marked by grief, who might be the last link to her daughter. “I asked (filmmaker) Alice (Rohrwacher), ‘Is this film about death?’” recalled Rossellini, in an interview from her home in New York State. “She said to me, ‘It’s not about death, it’s about the beyond.’ And there is a difference. The beyond is a presence that we might still feel.” One senses Rossellini believes this deeply”. The actress, model and daughter of director Roberto Rossellini and actress Ingrid Bergman was something of a casting coup for Rohrwacher – the biggest name yet to feature in one of her films.”

Please visit www.plazamac.org for tickets and more details.

Everyone has their own Chimera, something they try to achieve but never manage to find. For the band of tombaroli, thieves of ancient grave goods and archaeological wonders, the Chimera means redemption from work and the dream of easy wealth. For Arthur, the Chimera looks like the woman he lost, Beniamina. To find her, Arthur challenges the invisible, searches everywhere, goes inside the earth—in search of the door to the afterlife of which myths speak. In an adventurous journey between the living and the dead, between forests and cities, between celebrations and solitudes, the intertwined destinies of these characters unfold, all in search of the Chimera.

Comments