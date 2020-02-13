Hamptons Arts Network Announces Third Annual THAW FEST

Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) announces the third annual THAW FEST, a Hamptons-wide arts festival to celebrate spring and promote the broadly diverse range of cultural programs and institutions that make the South Fork of Long Island unique. This year's festival has been extended to an entire month, with events running Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 29. For a complete calendar, log on to hamptonsartsnetwork.org.

Formed in 2017, HAN is a 19-member consortium of not-for-profit organizations working together to create a unified arts community in the Hamptons. The goal is to promote collaboration, partnerships, and shared programming among its members, and to advocate for the arts in the areas of economic development, tourism, and education. HAN focuses on creating events to shine a light on the year-round cultural mecca located on Long Island's East End.

"The East End is blessed with a wide range of cultural institutions and resources that contribute substantially to the diverse and rich quality of life that we enjoy," says New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele . "Not only do the arts bring fullness to our daily lives, they are also a catalyst for our regional economy. Our cultural institutions foster tourism and create jobs across the economic spectrum. The decision of 19 local arts organizations to join to create a unified arts community will only serve to strengthen their important role in our community and spur economic activity for our local businesses year-round."

THAW FEST will feature an entire month of exhibitions, theater performances, film, music, garden tours, workshops, community engagement and family-focused events. A map, schedule, and more detailed information about THAW FEST can be found at HamptonsThawFest.org. Reservation and ticket information for all events is located on individual member websites.





