HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR Will Return to Bay Street Theater

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bay Street Theater will welcome back the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour on Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m., featuring an all-new lineup of Tugboat Manny, John Santo, Matt Burke, and James Mallios.

The October performance marks the second Ha Ha Hamptons show at Bay Street this fall, with a completely new group of comedians taking the stage. The lineup may change, but after four years of Ha Ha Hamptons at Bay Street, the laughter feels right at home in Sag Harbor.

“Having the chance to bring people together simply to laugh is such a gift,” said Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. “There is something special about sitting in a theater with a room full of people and sharing that experience together. Ha Ha Hamptons has become such a fun part of our programming, and we love being able to welcome audiences back for a completely new night of comedy.”

This fall's lineup brings together performers with credits spanning comedy clubs, television, radio, and live performance. Tugboat Manny, a former Naval Reservist and Merchant Mariner, has performed at venues including Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun and The Borgata, bringing quick one-liners and self-deprecating observations drawn from his own life. John Santo adds celebrity impressions, original characters, and years of voice-over and radio experience, while Matt Burke, whose credits include Comedy Central, A&E, Gotham Comedy Live, and writing for The Late Show with David Letterman, brings his sharp, dry perspective to the stage. James Mallios rounds out the lineup, adding another distinct voice to an evening built around different personalities, perspectives, and the unpredictability of live stand-up.

Together, the four comedians offer audiences a mix of one-liners, impressions, storytelling, observational comedy, and the spontaneous moments that make a night of live comedy different every time.

Whether you joined Bay Street for Ha Ha Hamptons earlier this fall or are discovering the series for the first time, October 24 offers an entirely new show and another reason to spend Saturday night in Sag Harbor. Bay Street's full bar opens one hour before the show, giving audiences time to grab a drink, meet up with friends, and settle into the feel of a classic comedy-club night before the first comedian takes the stage.

The Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour takes place Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. Tickets and additional information are available at baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to each performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 14 Hrs 53 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming