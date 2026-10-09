HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR Will Return to Bay Street Theater
The all-new lineup features performers with credits spanning comedy clubs, television, and radio.
Bay Street Theater will welcome back the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour on Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m., featuring an all-new lineup of Tugboat Manny, John Santo, Matt Burke, and James Mallios.
The October performance marks the second Ha Ha Hamptons show at Bay Street this fall, with a completely new group of comedians taking the stage. The lineup may change, but after four years of Ha Ha Hamptons at Bay Street, the laughter feels right at home in Sag Harbor.
“Having the chance to bring people together simply to laugh is such a gift,” said Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. “There is something special about sitting in a theater with a room full of people and sharing that experience together. Ha Ha Hamptons has become such a fun part of our programming, and we love being able to welcome audiences back for a completely new night of comedy.”
This fall's lineup brings together performers with credits spanning comedy clubs, television, radio, and live performance. Tugboat Manny, a former Naval Reservist and Merchant Mariner, has performed at venues including Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun and The Borgata, bringing quick one-liners and self-deprecating observations drawn from his own life. John Santo adds celebrity impressions, original characters, and years of voice-over and radio experience, while Matt Burke, whose credits include Comedy Central, A&E, Gotham Comedy Live, and writing for The Late Show with David Letterman, brings his sharp, dry perspective to the stage. James Mallios rounds out the lineup, adding another distinct voice to an evening built around different personalities, perspectives, and the unpredictability of live stand-up.
Together, the four comedians offer audiences a mix of one-liners, impressions, storytelling, observational comedy, and the spontaneous moments that make a night of live comedy different every time.
Whether you joined Bay Street for Ha Ha Hamptons earlier this fall or are discovering the series for the first time, October 24 offers an entirely new show and another reason to spend Saturday night in Sag Harbor. Bay Street's full bar opens one hour before the show, giving audiences time to grab a drink, meet up with friends, and settle into the feel of a classic comedy-club night before the first comedian takes the stage.
The Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour takes place Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. Tickets and additional information are available at baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to each performance.
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