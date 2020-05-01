Gold Coast Arts Virtual Cinema Series Presents 'What She Said: The Art Of Pauline Kael'

Gold Coast Arts is partnering with several top film distributors and filmmakers, to bring great films to viewers as part of its virtual at-home screening series during the coronavirus crisis.

"What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" is available starting on Monday, May 4 and runs through May 31. The ticket price for the screening is $12. For more information, please visit www.goldcoastarts.org.

A portrait of the work and life of controversial film critic Pauline Kael, and her battle to achieve success and influence in the 20th-century movie business. In a field that has historically embraced few women film critics, Kael was charismatic, controversial, witty, and discerning. Her decades-long berth at The New Yorker energized her fans and infuriated her detractors every week. Sarah Jessica Parker reads from Kael's reviews; filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Paul Schrader, and Francis Ford Coppola and critics Camille Paglia, Molly Haskell, Greil Marcus, and David Edelstein speak to her enormous gifts and influence.

"Pauline seemed to love what she did so much more than anyone else," Director Rob Garver says. "When I first read her, her voice leapt out at me -- insightful, honest, funny, sometimes infuriating, but above all, fun. She felt joy, and that came through. I wanted to make a movie that conveyed all those things, and told the story of a great cultural era through her wonderful eye."

"We are so pleased that we have been able to expand our audience without being limited by geography, said Ms. Gil. "Through our new virtual platform, we invite everyone to engage in the conversations and screenings that we are making available."

For more information about Gold Coast Arts virtual programming, including art instruction, dance, music, and more, visit www.goldcoastarts.org





