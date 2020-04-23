Gold Coast Arts' Making Memories With Music Continues With Roberta Fabiano

Gold Coast Arts, a non-profit multi-arts organization dedicated to promoting the arts through education, exhibition, performance, and outreach, is pleased to present the second in a series of its Making Memories Through the Arts program aimed at people living with memory loss and their caregivers.

Singer, songwriter and visual artist Roberta Fabiano, brings her virtual Making Memories concert to viewers now, through the end of May, on the Gold Coast Arts' website, www.goldcoastarts.org.

Gold Coast's Making Memories programs are arts programs specifically designed to engage and stimulate people with memory loss due to age, disease, or traumatic brain injury while promoting community involvement utilizing film, music, and other art forms. For care partners, Making Memories provides a respite from daily caregiving and offers them a change of environment while allowing their loved ones to socialize, and rekindle memories. Making Memories has been offered live as a free monthly program at the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck since 2017, and now, for the first time, it will be available online.

Roberta is a singer, songwriter, and visual artist. She has performed as the lead singer with the Peter Duchin Orchestra, appearing with them around the world for many years. Roberta is a frequent Making Memories with Music performer at our live sessions and can always be counted on to enchant her audience with her beautiful voice and recognizable tunes.

"We invite those affected by memory loss, and their caregivers to tune in online in and sing along with a joyful performance with Roberta, whose soulful voice will carry you down memory lane as she sings some of your favorite standards," said Caroline Sorokoff, Associate Director of Gold Coast Arts and Director of is Gold Coast International Film Festival. "Age-related memory-loss shouldn't be a barrier to living a full, productive life, and that includes enjoying the richness of the arts. Our online Making Memories program provides those living with memory loss the opportunity to enjoy a live, interactive musical experience in the comfort of their home."

The previous Making Memories with Music online program featured Native New Yorker Steve Cassano is also available for online viewing at www.ogoldcoastarts.org. Cassano has been bringing audiences to their feet for more than 40 years. His repertoire includes music from the 1940s through the '80s, as well as classic rock, today's top hits, and dance music. Steve's charisma draws the audience in as he invites them to sing and dance along. A prolific songwriter and recording artist, he performs as a solo artist as well as with his renowned bands, Stages, and Electric Blu.

Gold Coast's Making Memories programs are presented in partnership with Marcy Rhodes, certified special education teacher and licensed master social worker, and presented through the generous support of Lynn & Jonah Kaufman, Goidel Law Group PLLC, the Bristal at Lake Success, AARP Long Island, and the Long Island Alzheimer's Association.

While its doors remain temporarily closed due to coronavirus restrictions, Gold Coast Arts is providing online classes and private lessons in all the visual and performing arts as well as online films, concerts, and other enrichment activities. To learn more about all of its virtual arts programs, visit goldcoastarts.org.





