Gloria Gaynor & Kim Rhodes Join INTO THE WOODS Benefit Production

Raffaele Productions will bring together a talented and star-studded cast for Into the Woods, in benefit of the Make A Wish Foundation.

Completing the ensemble of actors and influencers and generously lending their star power, Raffaele Productions will welcome Kim Rhodes, who will lend her voice to the role of Cinderella's Mother, and two-time Grammy Award Winner, Gloria Gaynor, who will lend her voice to the imposing character of the Giant.

Leading the charge of our Mainstage cast is Rogers Reeves Winner, Katriana Koppe, who will weave her magic as the fairytale princess, Cinderella. Alongside her, the versatile musician, Shiloh Bennett takes on the role of the compassionate Baker, joined by the Allison George as the mysterious Witch, whose presence and powerful belt promises to captivate audiences. Adding to the mix is Liz Earle, who brings warmth and heart to the role of the Baker's steadfast partner, while Gabe Cruz embraces adventure as the adventurous Jack, ready to scale beanstalks and steal hearts. Keeping things lively is Madison Loscalzo as Little Red Riding Hood, bringing a dash of mischief and charm to the proceedings. And let's not forget Lesley Bento, starring as Jack's Mother, and the dynamic duo of Riley Leahy and Samantha Gates, who will bring their comedic talents to life as the uproarious Stepsisters, and the hilarious comedic timing of the Prince's Steward, Eric Kacinski.

Additionally, the cast will welcome sensational recording artist Diana Bidea, renowned for her soulful R&B vocals and empowering girl-power content, who will bring her own unique twist to the role of Cinderella's Stepmother. With her magnetic presence and distinct style, Bidea promises to breathe new life into this iconic character, captivating audiences with her powerhouse performance. Joining the ranks of the ensemble high up in a tower, is none other than TikTok's reigning musical theater princess, Alyssa Jaffe.

Recording artist, actor, and director, Dominick Raffaele, will join the cast alongside TikTok sensation, Axel Webber, who will grace the stage as Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince, respectively.

The production is both directed and produced by cast member and company owner, Dominick Raffaele, who is repped by Amy Lord Posey at Eris Talent Agency. The production is music directed by Danny Darress. The productio is assistant directed by Leila & Raniyah Elguerouat, and stage managed by Molly McDoneough.

The production also has a dedicated group of teenagers who are performing the same show, simultaneously, in an effort to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation as well. The cast includes: Robert Silverstein (Baker), Madelyn Jimenez (Baker's Wife), Alexa Nazario (Witch), Ava Lanot (Cinderella), Devin Williams (Jack), Ella Smith (Little Red Riding Hood), Khristian Romano (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Alex Bento (Rapunzel's Prince), Ava Guzman (Rapunzel), Aaron Kaplan (Steward), Angelina Pascutto (Jack's Mother), Despina Chelias (Stepmother), Nova Bulin (Lucinda), and Sydney Buchwald (Florinda). Devin Williams & Khristian Romano are repped by Stewart Talent Agency.

Tickets for this exclusive benefit performance will be available on April 1 with all proceeds going directly to the Make A Wish Foundation. Visit www.raffaeleproductions.com for more information and to join us in the woods!