GHOST THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center in March
Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center will present "Ghost the Musical" opening March 3rd, 2023 and running through March 19th, 2023.
Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam's untimely death. The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life itself to grow stronger and more fully realized. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death. GHOST THE MUSICAL is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that audiences will never forget.
The Cast:
Max Ryan - Sam Wheat
Molly Jensen - Courtney Gilmore
Oda Mae Brown - Christen Dekie
Carl Bruner - Nick D'Agosta
Subway Ghost - Morgan Faye Neuhedel
Clarence/Minister - Rohan Lawrence
Mrs. Santiago/Nun/Passerby - Ashley Domenech
Louis/Officer Wallace - Andrew Culbreath
Medic/Nun/Ortisha - Allison Vallario
Hospital Ghost/Ferguson - Tony Chiofalo
Willie - John Meyer
Assistant/Detective Beiderman - Catherine Torlentino
The Production Team
Directed by Kate Russo
Choreographed by Morgan Faye Neuhedel
Musically Directed by Felipe Rondon
Stage Managed by Samantha Hmelovky
For tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227637®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.studiotheatrelongisland.com%2Fpurchase-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the Box Office at 631-226-8400.