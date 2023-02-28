Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GHOST THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center in March

GHOST THE MUSICAL is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that audiences will never forget.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center will present "Ghost the Musical" opening March 3rd, 2023 and running through March 19th, 2023.

Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam's untimely death. The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life itself to grow stronger and more fully realized. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death. GHOST THE MUSICAL is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that audiences will never forget.

The Cast:

Max Ryan - Sam Wheat

Molly Jensen - Courtney Gilmore

Oda Mae Brown - Christen Dekie

Carl Bruner - Nick D'Agosta

Subway Ghost - Morgan Faye Neuhedel

Clarence/Minister - Rohan Lawrence

Mrs. Santiago/Nun/Passerby - Ashley Domenech

Louis/Officer Wallace - Andrew Culbreath

Medic/Nun/Ortisha - Allison Vallario

Hospital Ghost/Ferguson - Tony Chiofalo

Willie - John Meyer

Assistant/Detective Beiderman - Catherine Torlentino

The Production Team

Directed by Kate Russo

Choreographed by Morgan Faye Neuhedel

Musically Directed by Felipe Rondon

Stage Managed by Samantha Hmelovky

For tickets please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227637®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.studiotheatrelongisland.com%2Fpurchase-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the Box Office at 631-226-8400.




