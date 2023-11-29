Full Cast Set For The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice 

Capture the magic of the season as The Gateway magically transforms the playhouse’s stage into a true ice rink for The Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice with host and two-time Olympic figure skating star NANCY KERRIGAN!

This enchanting musical celebration of Holiday Spectacular on Ice opens Friday, December 1, and runs through January 1, 2024. For tickets, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133 or buy online at Click Here.

The Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice brings beloved holiday songs to life while emphasizing the beauty, grace, and artistry of figure skating. Featuring show-stopping singers and skaters, astonishing performance artistry, and even a few canine capers, this family-friendly musical celebration is literally the “coolest” show for all ages this season.

NANCY KERRIGAN has been one of America’s most recognizable sports icons for over 25 years. Kerrigan’s rise to competing at a national level began when she placed 3rd at the 1991 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, allowing her to qualify for the 1991 World Championships where she won the bronze medal as part of an American sweep.

In 1992, she earned a bronze medal in the Albertville Winter Olympics and a silver medal at the 1992 World Championships. In 1993, Kerrigan became the United States Ladies Champion and followed that up with her historic silver medal performance at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics.

Along the way, Kerrigan became known for her groundbreaking fashion on the ice, teaming up with Vera Wang and others to create some of the most memorable skating outfits in the history of the sport.

In addition to her work on the ice, the two-time Olympic medalist has regularly appeared on television and in movies as an actor (Boy Meets World, Blades of Glory, Saturday Night Live, Skating with Celebrities, Fresh Off the Boat) or as a commentator (Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, Lifetime Network, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Inside Edition), and is well known for being instrumental in the creation of Halloween on Ice and other figure skating shows. Nancy has been a product endorser (Disney, Revlon, Reebok, Seiko, Campbell’s Soup, Old Navy, Comcast Spotlight), author (Artistry on Ice), motivational speaker, and advocate for issues related to infertility.

The NANCY KERRIGAN Foundation has raised significant funds for the vision impaired in honor of her legally blind mother and she has been recognized for her excellence on and off the ice (US Figure Skating Hall of Fame, Mother’s Day Foundation Mother of the Year, New England Sports Hall of Fame, Fight for Sight Lifetime Achievement).

Most recently, Kerrigan has focused on her family and her choreography (Halloween on Ice, Skate Niagara, Bryant Park Holiday Show), while also appearing on Dancing With the Stars in Season 24. Nancy is currently executive producing the upcoming documentary “Why Don’t You Lose 5 lbs” which will examine the silent epidemic of eating disorders in sports and was on the Advisory Board for the Aurora Games which is an international platform for women in sports and entertainment. She is also still active in working with various companies including Massachusetts-based Revise Energy.

In addition to Kerrigan, Holiday Spectacular on Ice will feature world class figure skaters and singers. The cast includes lead singers Jose Contreras, Tyler Shore, American Idol Contestant Shannon Gibbons, and Jen Brett.

Featured skaters Vicktoria Chiappa, Stehpanie Chin, Ryan Dunk, Kevin Lee, Kayleigh Linkous, Ariela Masarsky, Madison Patrell, Violet Presley-Wolff, Alain Sandraz, Lacie Tew, Dayron Tondike, and Naomi Wong. Featured pairs skaters will be Grace Hanns alongside Danny Neudecker, and Jonathan Rogers with Daniela Ivanitskiy. Featured youth skaters will be Conalie Julia King, Charlotte Gilroy, Reese Wustenhoff and Gabrielle Freeman.

The Holiday Spectacular on Ice will have a singing youth ensemble that features Sonnie Betts, Stefania Conte, Sofia DaCosta-Wilson, Samantha Hayes, Sophie Hayes, Dominick Heilemann, Emily Hershey, Edward Langston, Giada Longo, Julius Lovelace, Jennifer Morales, Abigail Pirozzi, Ella Roberts, Mia Rofrano, Kyle Walter, Addison Wasylyshyn, and Bree Wilkens.

Two-time Olympic Medalist NANCY KERRIGAN to Publish Her First Picture Book Bushel & Peck Books to Release Stronger Than She Thinks in November 2023 and to be Sold at

Two-time Olympic medalist NANCY KERRIGAN has written an empowering story to inspire children and their caregivers, featuring scenes from her childhood. Kerrigan shares how, with persistence, she learned to work hard, to believe in herself, and to land her first axel jump.

“We’re thrilled to have Nancy join our list,” said Bushel & Peck co-founder, David Miles. “Stronger Than She Thinks (and indeed, Nancy herself) is a shining example of how courage, character, and the love of a family can help you overcome anything. These are the stories kids need more than ever.”

"I am really excited about this project", said Kerrigan. "As a mom of three, I have thought about creating something for kids for a long time, and the partnership with Bushel & Peck with their matching giveaway program really got my attention. I am looking forward to seeing it in print and sharing this story with kids around the world who are chasing their dreams."

Nancy didn’t come from a typical skating background. Her mother was blind and her dad worked three jobs, but they scrimped and saved to help Nancy take skating lessons. And take lessons she did, overcoming fall after fall, too-small skates, and the difficult axel to eventually become an Olympic medalist. Co-written with Ryan G. Van Cleave and illustrated by Arief Putra, Stronger Than She Thinks follows young Nancy on her exciting adventure of grit and perseverance.

An important story about perseverance and self-confidence, Stronger Than She Thinks will be in stores in November 2023.