Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fireside Sessions With Nancy Atlas Return to Bay Street Theater In January

pixeltracker

There will be four live concerts at the theater starting Friday, January 14, at 8 p.m.

Nov. 22, 2021  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the ever-popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, is returning to Bay Street Theater in January, with four live concerts at the theater starting Friday, January 14, at 8 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.


Known for her raw live performances and stellar songwriting, Nancy Atlas along with her band, The Nancy Atlas Project, have cemented themselves as East End favorites, having opened for or performed with everyone under the sun, including Elvis Costello; Lucinda Williams; Toots and the Maytals; Jimmy Buffett; Crosby, Stills and Nash, and many more. She returns to Bay Street Theater with a brand-new series of Fireside Session concerts, accompanied by special guest musicians.

The Schedule:

  • January 14-15: Award-winning violinist Randi Fischenfeld
  • January 22: Funk multi-instrumentalist Brian Mitchell and brass extraordinaire Clark Gayton
  • January 29: Jazz keyboardist, multi-instrumentalist and singer Danny Kean


The Nancy Atlas Project is made up of Richard Rosch on drums and background vocals, Johnny Blood on lead guitar and vocals, Brett King on bass, and Neil Surreal Thomas on keys, accordion and harp.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.


Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Meet the Cast of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at TUTS
  • Houston Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER Back To The Stage
  • Society for the Performing Arts to Present MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 300 LIVE
  • VIDEO: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at TUTS