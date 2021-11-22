Fireside Sessions With Nancy Atlas Return to Bay Street Theater In January

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the ever-popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, is returning to Bay Street Theater in January, with four live concerts at the theater starting Friday, January 14, at 8 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Known for her raw live performances and stellar songwriting, Nancy Atlas along with her band, The Nancy Atlas Project, have cemented themselves as East End favorites, having opened for or performed with everyone under the sun, including Elvis Costello; Lucinda Williams; Toots and the Maytals; Jimmy Buffett; Crosby, Stills and Nash, and many more. She returns to Bay Street Theater with a brand-new series of Fireside Session concerts, accompanied by special guest musicians.

The Schedule:

January 14-15: Award-winning violinist Randi Fischenfeld

January 22: Funk multi-instrumentalist Brian Mitchell and brass extraordinaire Clark Gayton

January 29: Jazz keyboardist, multi-instrumentalist and singer Danny Kean



The Nancy Atlas Project is made up of Richard Rosch on drums and background vocals, Johnny Blood on lead guitar and vocals, Brett King on bass, and Neil Surreal Thomas on keys, accordion and harp.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.