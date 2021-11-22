Fireside Sessions With Nancy Atlas Return to Bay Street Theater In January
There will be four live concerts at the theater starting Friday, January 14, at 8 p.m.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the ever-popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, is returning to Bay Street Theater in January, with four live concerts at the theater starting Friday, January 14, at 8 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.
Known for her raw live performances and stellar songwriting, Nancy Atlas along with her band, The Nancy Atlas Project, have cemented themselves as East End favorites, having opened for or performed with everyone under the sun, including Elvis Costello; Lucinda Williams; Toots and the Maytals; Jimmy Buffett; Crosby, Stills and Nash, and many more. She returns to Bay Street Theater with a brand-new series of Fireside Session concerts, accompanied by special guest musicians.
The Schedule:
- January 14-15: Award-winning violinist Randi Fischenfeld
- January 22: Funk multi-instrumentalist Brian Mitchell and brass extraordinaire Clark Gayton
- January 29: Jazz keyboardist, multi-instrumentalist and singer Danny Kean
The Nancy Atlas Project is made up of Richard Rosch on drums and background vocals, Johnny Blood on lead guitar and vocals, Brett King on bass, and Neil Surreal Thomas on keys, accordion and harp.