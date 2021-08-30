Fall Workshops Announced At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a full schedule of Fall education workshops and classes beginning in September and continuing through November focusing on writing, acting, public speaking, and more. Classes are weekly and will take place both live and in-person at Bay Street Theater, and online via Zoom, and are available to kids ages 7 to 13 and others for adults. Workshops range in price from $200 to $300 for six- or eight-week sessions. Registration is now available and can be purchased online at baystreet.org or by contacting Director Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.

Fall classes at Bay Street Theater include two 8-week theater workshops for kids ages 7 to 13, including Music Theater for Kids! with Bethany Dellapolla; and Shakescene! A Midsummer Night's Dream with Teresa DeBerry. In-person classes for adults include Speaking with Influence: How to Identify, Strengthen and Power Your Voice with Arielle Haller-Silverstone; The Basics of Singing II Workshop with Amanda Jones ; and Just for Laughs Improv with Scott Baker . Adult classes include an eight-week online creative writing workshop, Writing with Wade with Wade Dooley

Music Theater For Kids!

Mondays, September 27-November 15, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Kids ages 7 to 13.

In this workshop-style musical theater class, students will work with teaching artist Bethany Dellapolla to learn a selection of scenes and musical numbers from a hit Broadway musical! Students will work on acting, singing, and dancing skills, which will culminate in a special presentation for family and friends at the conclusion of the camp.

Writing with Wade

Mondays, September 27-November 15, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Adults

Join actor/playwright Wade Dooley, creator of Bay Street's The Prompter, for a weekly writing salon. Share your work weekly and get feedback from Wade and your fellow students. This very popular offering is back once again and will be engaging and inspiring for both returning as well as new writers!

Speaking with Influence: How to Identify, Strengthen and Power Your Voice

Mondays, September 27-November 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Adults

If you're struggling to feel present, especially as we transition between online and in-person workspaces, look no further. This class will help to locate your unique connectedness, bringing together an honest approach to media training, speaking, and presentation. Led by Arielle Haller-Silverstone.

The Basics of Singing II

Tuesdays, September 28-November 2, 7 to 9 p.m.

Adults

The Basics of Singing II is designed for those who have always wanted to get better at their singing but don't know where to begin, as well as those that may have taken The Basics of Singing class earlier this year or may have a degree of experience. Participants will learn how to start the singing process from soup to nuts and after this workshop will feel more confident in their abilities and more eager to jump into some new singing adventures! Led by Amanda Jones.

Shakescene! A Midsummer Night's Dream!

Wednesdays, September 29-November 17, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Kids ages 7 to 13.

In this performance class, participants will rehearse and perform an abbreviated version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream! In addition to learning about Shakespeare's text and the Elizabethan era in which he wrote, students will be exposed to a variety of fun activities to further their understanding of the Bard and his world, including stage combat, singing and dance, and the ever-popular Shakespearean insult game! Taught by Teresa DeBerry.

Just For Laughs Improv

Wednesdays, September 29-November 17, 7 to 9 p.m.

Adults

You don't need to be funny to take this class. Just be open to fun and let us teach you the rest! Join improv master Scott Baker and learn both short form and character development improvisation techniques. Participants will have fun gaining confidence in all situations life will throw at you as well as on the stage. Students will have the opportunity to impress their friends and family with how much they have learned by inviting them to watch on the last day of class!

