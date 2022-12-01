Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS to Return toBay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in January

FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS to Return toBay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in January

Upcoming sessions include Americana, Blues, and Rock; Soul Review, Jam Night and more.

Dec. 01, 2022  

The popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, is returning to Bay Street Theater in January, with four live concerts at the theater starting Saturday, January 7, at 8 p.m. Performances continue every Saturday through January at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Turn up the heat this January as Nancy Atlas returns with her highly acclaimed series, The Fireside Sessions. This series sells out quickly and has been known to bring joy, art, and overall communal warmth to Bay Street Theater while the quiet of winter descends on Sag Harbor. Come feel the warmth and celebrate some of Long Island's favorite professional musicians right in your own home town.

The full schedule is as follows. All shows Saturdays through January at 8 p.m.

  • January 7: Americana, Blues, and Rock featuring Nancy Atlas sitting in with Telly Karoussos and Brad Penuel of The Hopefully Forgiven, Josh LeClerc, Pedal Steel, and Johnny Blood.
  • January 14: Soul Review with a sprinkle of R&B delivered with Nancy, Danny Kean, and his award-winning band. Sure to bring the house down. Danny is a six-time favorite FSS Guest.
  • January 21: Jam Night with some of your local favorites and a special guest or three. If you're looking for some local love, this is your show.
  • January 28: Rockabilly Rock Night with Nancy Atlas and Gene Casey on lead vocals, Ed Chrysler on Bass, Johnny Blood on Lead Guitar, and backing band.


Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.




Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at CM Performing Arts Center
What did our critic think of THE WIZARD OF OZ at CM Performing Arts Center? As soon as CM Performing Arts Center's live orchestra struck up the first few chords of 'The Wizard of Oz's' iconic overture, a wave of nostalgia hummed throughout the Noel S Ruiz Theatre. Multiple generations filled the house at the opening weekend matinee. Children, parents, grandparents, and children at heart visibly delighted in the stellar stagecraft, vibrant costumery, and charming performances featured in CM's Season 49 finale.
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at The John W. Engeman Theater Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at The John W. Engeman Theater
What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS STORY at The John W. Engeman Theater?
Feature: Cant Miss Childrens Theater This Holiday Season! Photo
Feature: Can't Miss Children's Theater This Holiday Season!
'Tis the season for theatre! With Long Island being such a buzzing hub for regional and local theaters, you have plenty of options when it comes to bringing your children to experience the magic of live theater.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


SYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th AnniversarySYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th Anniversary
November 30, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will share a split bill with kamrDANCE on December 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm at Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC.
Hampton Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY Next MonthHampton Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY Next Month
November 28, 2022

The Hampton Theatre Company will present a three-day holiday presentation of “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” on the stage of the Quogue Community Hall for one weekend only, December 16-18. 
A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play Shelter Island's Historic Ram's Head Inn December 10, 2022A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Play Shelter Island's Historic Ram's Head Inn December 10, 2022
November 21, 2022

Vanessa Leuck, Ethan Popp and Broadway on the North Fork are bringing back their sold-out, one-man immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol to Shelter Island's historic Ram's Head Inn for one night only this holiday season.
Photos: Get a First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle TheatrePhotos: Get a First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle Theatre
November 18, 2022

Get a first look at The Argyle Theatre's Beauty and The Beast, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will perform through January 1, 2023.
GRUMPY OLD MEN Cast And Creative Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long IslandGRUMPY OLD MEN Cast And Creative Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island
November 17, 2022

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of Grumpy Old Men. Performances begin on Saturday, November 19 and runs through Sunday, December 4.
share