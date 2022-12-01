FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS to Return toBay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in January

The popular concert series, Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas, is returning to Bay Street Theater in January, with four live concerts at the theater starting Saturday, January 7, at 8 p.m. Performances continue every Saturday through January at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Turn up the heat this January as Nancy Atlas returns with her highly acclaimed series, The Fireside Sessions. This series sells out quickly and has been known to bring joy, art, and overall communal warmth to Bay Street Theater while the quiet of winter descends on Sag Harbor. Come feel the warmth and celebrate some of Long Island's favorite professional musicians right in your own home town.



The full schedule is as follows. All shows Saturdays through January at 8 p.m.

January 7: Americana, Blues, and Rock featuring Nancy Atlas sitting in with Telly Karoussos and Brad Penuel of The Hopefully Forgiven, Josh LeClerc, Pedal Steel, and Johnny Blood.

January 14: Soul Review with a sprinkle of R&B delivered with Nancy, Danny Kean, and his award-winning band. Sure to bring the house down. Danny is a six-time favorite FSS Guest.

January 21: Jam Night with some of your local favorites and a special guest or three. If you're looking for some local love, this is your show.

January 28: Rockabilly Rock Night with Nancy Atlas and Gene Casey on lead vocals, Ed Chrysler on Bass, Johnny Blood on Lead Guitar, and backing band.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



