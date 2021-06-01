EastLine Theatre Will Bring Free Shakespeare To Parks Across Long Island With ROMEO & JULIET

EastLine Theatre will present their rollicking take on Shakespeare's classic romance under the summer sun at locations across Long Island. Romeo & Juliet will feature original live music in a family-friendly production. This is EastLine's first foray into touring after losing their Wantagh home in March of last year. Performances begin June 20 in Freeport.

Looking for a remedy to a year without theatre, EastLine hit on Romeo & Juliet, "After spending a year apart and inside, we wanted something that would bring people together under the sky," says director Danny Higgins, "it had to be something accessible and it had to address the grief we have all just experienced; that after such a monumental separation, even a simple touch feels like a gift."

Scheduled performances are:

6/20 - Waterfront Park, Freeport - 3PM

6/26 - Gerry Park, Roslyn - 2PM

7/11 - The Harry Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, Huntington - 6PM

7/16 - N. Hempstead Beach Park Amphitheater, Port Washington - 7PM

7/17 - Delano Stewart Plaza, Wyandanch - 1PM

7/18 - Amityville Beach, Amityville - 5PM

7/31 - Irmisch Historical Park, Lindenhurst - 6PM

8/15 - Clark Botanic Gardens, Albertson - 4PM

8/22 - Fire Island Lighthouse - 4PM

All performances are free to audiences. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

Romeo & Juliet by William Shakespeare is presented by EastLine Theatre, directed by Danny Higgins, stage managed by Matt Rosenberg, produced by Nicole Savin, and features costumes by Lyn Ciorciari, and original music by John Brautigam.

The cast of Romeo & Juliet features John Brautigam, Paul DeFilippo, Bailey C. Elis, Elena Faverio Lynda Gaug, Spencer McLaughlin, Giovanni Marine, Christine Nelson, Luke Noderer, Jess Reed, Michael Ruggiere, Barbara Tierno, Allen Winter, and Stefanie Workman.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community. EastLine is committed to creating opportunities for women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ people. EastLine is a member of the Huntington Arts Council and the Alliance of Resident Theatres / New York.

In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; the black comedy Hand to God; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a sold-out run of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus in a tiny blackbox space; and a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'.