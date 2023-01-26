EVITA, IN THE HEIGHTS & More to be Featured in The Gateway 2023-2024 Season

The Gateway has announced its programming for 2023 - 2024! The Gateway's new season will begin in May and features dazzling Broadway hits that include EVITA, SUMMER - The Donna Summer Musical, JERSEY BOYS, HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and IN THE HEIGHTS.

"We are thrilled to have embarked on the new journey of offering performances all year long for 2022 - 2023 and look forward to another year of exciting titles for our patrons. Additionally, we will also be announcing concerts and special events on select dates creating the perfect mix of top-quality entertainment all year long," says Paul Allan, The Gateway's Executive Artistic Director.

EVITA

will run from May 5 - May 28, 2023. The Tony Award-winning musical is set in Argentina between 1934-1952 and follows the historical events of Eva Duarte de Perón on her journey from a poor illegitimate child, to an ambitious actress, to the wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, and into the most powerful woman in Latin America worshiped by her people. A young and unknown revolutionary, Ché, narrates the rise and fall of the beloved matriarch of the Argentinian people. This Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical masterpiece features well-known numbers such as "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires," and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

SUMMER - The Donna Summer Musical

will run June 16 - July 16, 2023. It is about a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls," and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

JERSEY BOYS

will run from August 4 - Sept 10, 2023. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year-plus friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom and induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame. It is one of the most anticipated shows in recent years, and will feature electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You."

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE

will run from December 1 - January 1, 2024. Capture the magic of the holiday season as The Gateway incredibly transforms our stage into an ice rink. Holiday Spectacular On Ice is an enchanting musical celebration that brings beloved holiday songs to life while emphasizing the beauty, grace, and artistry of figure skating. Featuring show-stopping singers and dancers, and astonishing performance artistry, this family-friendly musical celebration is literally the "coolest" show for all ages this holiday season.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

will run from January 16 - February 25, 2024. This nine-time Tony Award Winner when it debuted in 1964, is the brainchild of Broadway legends, Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince, songwriters, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, and book writer, Joseph Stein. Fiddler on the Roof has touched audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth, and honesty, and is a staple of the musical theatre canon. Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. Best-known songs include the incomparable, "Tradition," "Matchmaker," "Sunrise Sunset," "To Life," "If I were a Rich Man," and "Anatevka."

IN THE HEIGHTS

The season will close with Hamilton creator, Lin Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS from March 15 - April 14, 2024. In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. Also a Blockbuster Big-Budget film, the show features unforgettable songs like the title song, "In the Heights," "Breathe," "Blackout," "Carnival de Barrio," and "It Won't Be Long Now."

Information on the final two productions of 2022 - 2023, THE WEDDING SINGER and CLUE, are available at TheGateway.org.

All performances will take place at The Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Rd, Bellport, NY 11713. Tickets can be purchased as a curated or flexible subscription - giving you the best value on ticket prices along with many other great benefits - or as single tickets (starting at $55) and go on sale to the public on January 27 at 11 PM EST. Teen and youth prices are available for select shows. Student Rush tickets are also available and can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door with a valid Student ID, as well as, Group Sale Discounts, for groups of 15 people or more. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at