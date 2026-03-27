EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: Celebrating 30 Years Exhibit Extended at LIMEHOF

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Due to popular demand, The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will extend the run of its exclusive exhibit, Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years through Labor Day (September 6th, 2026). Since opening last November, the exhibit has drawn in record numbers of visitors. For tickets, visit here.

“The enthusiastic crowds of fans for our Everybody Loves Raymond exhibition is evidence that we can create major exhibitions and have established ourselves as one of Long Island and New York's most popular cultural centers,” said LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo, who is also executive producer of this exhibit.

The Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years exhibit, designed by LIMEHOF Creative Director and designer Kevin O’Callaghan, is an immersive experience and marks the first time a complete exhibition of this scale has been assembled for public display, and the first time that the set has been accessible to the public.

Visitors can walk into the world of the Barone family and explore their home through original studio sets. These sets include the living room, the kitchen, and other areas of the house. Visitors can see a variety of items from the series, including original clothing, the famous fork and spoon, and the Christmas toaster, among others. Multimedia clips like behind-the-scenes and rare outtakes also play for guests.

The opening was preceded by a special VIP preview of the exhibit on November 25th, where Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano was featured as the guest of honor. "This is a super surreal moment in my life," Romano said in his speech. "This is the closest I come to time travel to be here in this museum exhibit. The job they’ve done is unbelievable and it’s just a crazy special thing to experience this 20 years later. "

Also in attendance for the VIP preview was Rory Rosegarten, Ray Romano’s manager and an Executive Producer of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’, and show Producer and writer Tom Caltabiano.

In addition to the new exhibit, LIMEHOF is also featuring The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, which will include items on loan from the Billy Joel Archives that have never been on public display. LIMEHOF has not determined or announced a closing date for the exhibition.

Tickets to the exhibits are on sale on LIMEHOF’s website. The tickets include access to The Everybody Loves Raymond exhibition, The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, Surround Sound Theater, and The Hall of Fame Room, which features rare memorabilia and info from over 140 Inductees and events. This will include ‘LIMEHOF’s Sunday Concert Series,’ with Long Island Musicians playing original music, and ‘Local Filmmaker Series.’ The Everybody Loves Raymond exhibit is presented by Catholic Health.

Everybody Loves Raymond aired on CBS from 1996 to 2005, spanning nine seasons. The popular family comedy series was nominated for 69 Emmy Awards and won 15. The cast included Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, Madylin Sweeten, and Monica Horan.