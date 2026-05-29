Billy Joel Symposium to Feature Keynote by Musical Director David Rosenthal

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The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has added musician David Rosenthal, Musical Director and Keyboardist for Billy Joel, as a keynote speaker to the already announced schedule of speakers who will present their papers at the first 'Billy Joel Symposium,' to be held on June 6th and 7th at the Hall of Fame location at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY. At this event, LIMEHOF will also induct Dennis Arfa, Billy Joel's longtime booking agent and chairman of the Music Division at Independent Artist Group. The 'Billy Joel Symposium' is open to the public with special ticket purchase. Tickets available here Billy Joel Symposium via ThunderTix.

The two-day conference, presented by Catholic Health, will be devoted to the music, lyrics, themes, and cultural impact of music legend and LIMEHOF inductee, Billy Joel. As one of America's most influential songwriters and performers (as well as being one of Long Island's own), Joel's body of work offers a unique lens through which to explore popular music, regional identity, and American culture. This symposium will gather a wide range of experts and scholars who will engage in a critical analysis of Joel's artistry, life, and legacy.

"This symposium underscores that Billy Joel's music isn't just beloved - it's historically and culturally significant," said Tom Needham, Executive Director of the 'Billy Joel Symposium' and LIMEHOF Vice Chairman. "By convening leading thinkers and industry voices at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, we're creating a space where scholarship meets lived musical experience. Honoring Dennis Arfa during the weekend highlights another essential truth: Behind every legendary artist is a visionary advocate who helps bring the music to the world."

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