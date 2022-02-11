David Bernard and The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Will Return To Long Island Next Month

Following their sell-out recent debut performances of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker with the Eglevsky Ballet at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island, the Manhattan-based Park Avenue Chamber Symphony will make its first appearance at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center on March 6th at 3pm, with a program entitled "Ravishing Romantics".

Music Director David Bernard will lead the orchestra in Verdi's La Forza del Destino overture, Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 2 and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No 4. The piano soloist - returning after a string of successful engagements with PACS - will be Spencer Myer, a winner of the UNISA International Piano Competition in South Africa, the 2006 Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship from the American Pianists Association, the 2008 New Orleans International Piano Competition and the Marilyn Horne Foundation Competition.

"We are thrilled to bring Park Avenue Chamber Symphony to Long Island and the beautiful Adelphi Performing Arts Center," says PACS Music Director David Bernard. "During our performances of The Nutcracker at the Tilles Center, we felt a connection with Long Island audiences, which makes our appearance at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center even more exciting," says Bernard.

i??This concert will offer a limited number of 'InsideOut seats' that place audience members onstage with the musicians-bringing a fully immersive experience that is a popular and much-admired feature of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony's collaboration with InsideOut Concerts. Says Bernard, "InsideOut not only develops new audiences for classical music, but places the Symphonic Concert on the same level as fully immersive events, like escape rooms and immersive theater. It is equally as thrilling to newcomers to classical music as to seasoned concertgoers. We are very excited about helping to grow classical music audiences on Long Island."

The critically acclaimed Park Avenue Chamber Symphony has brought engaging and innovative programs to New York City audiences at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the DiMenna Center For Classical Music and, lately, the Tilles Center For The Performing Arts with its new collaboration with the Eglevsky Ballet as part of the annual production of The Nutcracker. The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony's admired series of recordings on the Recursive Classics label continues, with their most recent releases "Dvorak: The Last Four Symphonies" and "Sounds Of America". Their next release will be announced shortly.

"Ravishing Romantics", will be performed at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center, One South Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530, on Sunday, March 6th at 3PM.

Regular tickets are available at the Adelphi Performing Arts Center's website https://bit.ly/PACSAdelphiTickets

The special 'InsideOut seats' tickets can be purchased via this link: https://bit.ly/PACSRavishingInsideOut

For additional information, please visit www.chambersymphony.com