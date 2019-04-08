DISASTER! Shakes Farmingdale State College

The Backstage Theater Company of Farmingdale State College is presenting their turn back the clock musical parody, "DISASTER!" spoofing the 70's disaster flicks and highlighting a seismic amount of popular songs from that era ensuring a tidal wave of fun.

"DISASTER!"'s premise is insane and so is the show. It thrills and leaves the audience on the edge of their seats with a belly full of laughs and then lifts them "out of their seats", either by natural disaster eruptions or simply wanting to dance the night away. This formula is successfully accomplished by the theater troupe of Farmingdale State College under the direction of Brad Frey. They are a collective and energetic cast and crew that have dedicated their evenings in rehearsal succeeding in launching this musical into a mayhem of nonsense, laughter, jokes, wordplay and song.

"In this show you never know what to expect. It's at that moment when you hear the familiar and memorable songs that are appropriately tied seamlessly to the zany plot that you get it", says Frey. "The extremely talented students of the company create an atmosphere that has been personally rewarding to me and no doubt has been embraced by the audience and school," he adds.

"DISASTER!" (Book by Jack Plotnik and Seth Rudetsky) features the songs of the 70's including "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman," "Never Can Say Goodbye" and "Hot Stuff"among others and accompanied by an exceptional and talented band, located "on the deck" onstage. The simple but articulate set is designed by Erik Choiconowski, lighting design by Josh Azoulay and sound design by Doug Rowand who completes the creative team.

The executive board of the theater organization includes Hannah Ibrahim (president), Colleen Lamberti (vice-president), Norman Faulknor (secretary) and Jonathan Livi (treasurer).

"DISASTER!"runs from Thursday, April 11th through Saturday, April 13th. All performances take place in the Little Theater in Roosevelt Hall at the SUNY campus in Farmingdale and begin at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting their web site at disasterbackstage.com or farmingdale.edu/backstage. Ticket prices are $10 and free for Farmingdale students with valid ID. So, put on your life jackets on and come see "DISASTER!" if you dare.





