DEXYS: THE FEMININE DEVIVE LIVE! Tour Comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Storied English pop-rock band Dexys (formerly Dexys Midnight Runners) — who are perhaps best known for their Brit Award-winning commercial smash-hit "Come On Eileen," which reached number one in 8 countries and became the best-selling single in the UK and US in 1982 — finally mark their triumphant return with the arrival of their first new record of original material in over a decade, The Feminine Divine, out now via 100% Records.

Led by musician Kevin Rowland, Dexys is regarded as one of the more prominent British bands to arise in the 80s, with over 1B streams worldwide, 4.5M monthly listeners on Spotify, 49k subscribers on YouTube, and 71K followers on Facebook. Their debut album Searching For The Young Soul Rebels is widely considered one of the best albums of all time (by outlets such as BBC, The Guardian, The Quietus, and Uncut), and their subsequent album Too-Rye-Ay is multi-platinum in the UK and Australia and charted in the top 20 in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. Their music has appeared on the soundtracks of countless TV shows and films including High Fidelity (TV), The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, Jane The Virgin, What We Do In The Shadows, Preachers, Superstore, Firefly Lane, and Get Him To The Greek.

The Feminine Divine is Dexys’ fifth album of original material, produced once again by Pete Schwier, along with acclaimed session musician and producer Toby Chapman. After taking some time out to refocus his energy, Kevin Rowland came back to music with a fresh perspective and new-found positivity. A personal, if not strictly autobiographical, record portraying a man whose views have evolved over time. Not just on women, but the whole concept of masculinity he had been raised with: an education and an un-learning that is traced across the arc of The Feminine Divine with dizzying effect. To introduce the record, Dexys shared its first few singles — "I'm Going To Get Free," "The Feminine Divine," "Coming Home," and "My Submission" — over the last few months.

