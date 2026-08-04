DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Open at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor

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Bay Street Theater opens with the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Check out photos of the production.

Dear Evan Hansen will run August 4 through August 29, 2026, at Bay Street Theater. Previews begin Tuesday, August 4, and opening night is Saturday, August 8.

Directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, the production brings audiences close to the characters at the center of the story, highlighting the intimacy and emotional complexity of a musical about people searching for connection in an increasingly disconnected world.

"Dear Evan Hansen explores the universal need to feel seen, heard, and understood," said Schwartz. "Bay Street's intimate theater allows audiences to experience the story in a very immediate and personal way. It is a musical about complicated choices, but also about compassion, forgiveness, and the hope we can find through one another."

With a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Academy Award-winning songwriters behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen follows a high school student whose private letter is mistakenly believed to be the final message of a classmate. What begins as a misunderstanding quickly grows beyond his control, changing the lives of two families and an entire community.

Featuring songs including "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," "Requiem," and "You Will Be Found," the musical explores the pressures facing young people and families while asking what it means to belong and how far someone might go to feel less alone.

The Bay Street Theater production stars Kenny Lee as Evan Hansen, Maya Days as Heidi Hansen, Olivia Foght as Zoe Murphy, Erik Houck as Connor Murphy, Heather Ayers as Cynthia Murphy, Gil Brady as Larry Murphy, Josh Hoyt as Jared Kleinman, and Amaya White as Alana Beck. The company also includes understudies Laura Elizabeth Flanagan, Mackenzie Germain, and Joseph Tortello.

Bay Street Theater will present a Pay What You Can performance on Tuesday, August 4. Tickets will be available in person at the Bay Street Theater Box Office beginning at 11 a.m. on the day of the performance. Seating is limited, and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Wednesday, August 5, Bay Street Theater will host HEROES NIGHT '26, offering a complimentary pair of tickets to eligible firefighters, police officers, EMTs and first responders, nurses, doctors and healthcare workers, veterans and active military members, and teachers, while availability lasts.

Bay Street Theater will also offer Going Solo Nights for Dear Evan Hansen on Fridays, August 7 and 14. Guests attending on their own will be welcomed by a host and invited to enjoy a glass of Channing Daughters house wine while connecting with fellow theatergoers before the performance. Use code SOLO when purchasing tickets for these select Friday evening performances.

Talkback Tuesdays will take place following the performances on August 11, 18, and 25. Audience members are invited to remain after the show for a conversation featuring members of the Dear Evan Hansen company and creative team.

The production will also be accompanied by special community programming, including Dear Social Media: The Search for Identity, Connection & Belonging, presented by The Kind Mind on Friday, August 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to join this special presentation and reception before the evening's performance. Tickets for the event and for Dear Evan Hansen are available separately. Additional information is available at baystreet.org.

Dear Evan Hansen contains mature themes, strong language, and discussions of mental health. The production is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen and other 2026 Summer Mainstage Season productions are available at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before performances.

Photo Credit: Lenny Stucker

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