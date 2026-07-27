GREASE to be Presented at Manes Studio Theatre This Summer
Performances will run July 31-August 16.
GREASE will hit the Manes Studio Theatre stage from July 31-August 16. The production will be directed by Rick Grossman, choreographed by Bredan Bitler and feature musical direction by Sandra A. Vigliotti.
The cast features Kendra Perry as Sandy, Aidan Schroh as Danny, Julianne Donohue as Rizzo, Bruce Konopa as Kenickie, Emily Schiller as Jan, Dominic Trivigno as Roger, Lindsay Lao as Frenchie, Patrick Ruhle as Doody, Julie Ricotta as Marty, Alex Gamble as Sonny, Allison Heidrich as Patty Simcox, Thomas Wilmer as Eugene, Corinne Ferrer as Cha Cha, Danny Bishop as Johnny Casino/Teen Angel, Elizabeth DeGennaro as Miss Lynch, Matthew Imperio as Vince Fontaine, and Meghan Cohen, Anna Dempsey, Victoria Speicher, Lauren Winiarski as The Angelettes. Ellyn Stein serves as Production Stage Manager/Fight Choreographer and Sam Abney serves as Asst. Stage Manager.
Grease is a romp through the halls of Rydell High, where hot‑rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and gum‑snapping "Pink Ladies" rule the school. At the heart of the story is the unexpected reunion of cool greaser Danny Zuko and straight‑laced new girl Sandy Dumbrowski, whose innocent summer romance suddenly has to survive the pressures of peer approval, reputation, and senior‑year drama.
As the gang navigates pep rallies, pajama parties, drag races, and the big school dance, Danny and Sandy struggle to decide whether they're willing to change for love—or if they can accept each other exactly as they are. The show is packed with iconic songs like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together."
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THE WEDDING SINGER
The John W. Engeman Theater (7/09-8/23)
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Megan Hilty
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/22-8/22)
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Gravity & Other Myths Presents: Ten Thousand Hours
Staller Center for the Arts (10/18-10/18)
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Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (12/05-12/05)
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South Shore Theatre Experience present 15th Annual One Act Festival
South Shore Theatre (9/05-9/05)
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Jennifer Frautschi & Christina Dahl in Concert
Staller Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Patchogue Theatre (10/09-10/09)
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Bonkers in the Boroughs
Bay Street Theater (9/01-9/06)
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Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea
LTV Studios (6/28-8/29)
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Tommy Sullivan and John Ziegler to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/16-8/16)