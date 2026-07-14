SANTA'S CIRCUS to Come to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Santa's Circus, a holiday-themed circus spectacular coming to the theater on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The 90-minute production combines high-flying circus performances with Christmas magic, featuring breathtaking stunts, illusions, comedy, and festive surprises designed for audiences of all ages. The holiday-themed show promises an evening of family entertainment with dazzling acts and seasonal décor celebrating the spirit of Christmas.

In addition to the performance, guests will have the opportunity to meet favorite Christmas characters and write letters to Santa with the help of Mrs. Claus as part of the event's interactive holiday activities.

Tickets

Santa's Circus will be presented at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, New York, on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $61 to $91, including fees, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased through the Patchogue Theatre box office, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

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