Vic DiBitetto Will Bring Stand-Up Tour to Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that comedian Vic DiBitetto will perform on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Known to fans as "The Italian Hurricane," DiBitetto has built a following through his stand-up comedy, viral videos, and television appearances. He currently stars in the Amazon Prime series Gravesend, with Seasons 2 and 3 scheduled for release in 2026.

DiBitetto has amassed more than 2.2 million social media followers and more than 1 billion digital and linear views worldwide. His comedy videos—including recurring characters such as Uncle Vic's Garage, Tony Gaga, Frankie Pentangelli, Rocky, and Ticked Off Vic—have become internet favorites, while his sports-themed videos regularly appear on Boomer and Gio on WFAN and CBS Sports Network.

His latest comedy album, Working Class Zero, is available on iTunes and Amazon and streams on Pandora and SiriusXM.

Tickets

Vic DiBitetto will perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, New York, on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $47 to $79, including fees, and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased through the Patchogue Theatre box office, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

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