Comedy Night With Fred Rubino & Friends Comes to the Jeanne Rimsky Theater in June

Join in at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington on June 23 at 7 pm for an evening of comedy with Fred Rubino and Friends. You'll be treated to the comedic stylings of three talented comedians - Fred Rubino, Nick Petito, and Tugboat Manny.

Headliner Comedian Fred Rubino draws his inspiration from his Italian American heritage and growing up in Brooklyn, NY to create his unique brand of stand-up routines. Called the voice of American Italians, Rubino's hilarious observations on life, love, and everything in between is insanely funny! Rubino has made appearances on The Sid and Bernie Show 77WABC. He has opened for comics like Nick Dipaolo and Vic Dibitetto, performing at prestigious East Coast clubs and theatres such as Stress Factory, Governors, Bananas, and Broadway Comedy Club to name a few.

Tugboat Manny will have you laughing with his clean, one-two punch style of one-liners. Without resorting to vulgarity or profanity, he delivers a delightful combination of self-deprecation and clever observations about his life. From his experience serving in the United States Navy and Merchant Marine to working as a deckhand on tugboats in New York harbor, Tugboat Manny's captivating stage presence and comedic talent is sure to leave you in stitches.

Nick Petito is a comedian, actor, and screenwriter best known for his spot-on impressions. With his uncanny ability to impersonate over fifty celebrities including Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Adam Sandler, Nicolas Cage, Sylvester Stallone, James Gandolfini, and many more. Petito has made a name for himself in the industry. His impression of Danny Aiello's character in "Do the Right Thing" even went viral, earning him an invite to the 30th Anniversary event of the film where he performed in front of thousands of fans.

Get your tickets online at Landmarkonmainstreet.org or call Gene DiNapoli Presents at 917-567-5842. Tickets are not available at the Landmark Box Office.