Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Cirque Du Soleil Returns to UBS Arena With OVO

OVO will perform in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15, 2024-August 18, 2024.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Cirque Du Soleil Returns to UBS Arena With OVO

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Belmont Park, New York with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages. This is the second Cirque du Soleil production to ever play Belmont Park's UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR and home of the New York Islanders.

OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects' home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It's love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye-and the feeling is mutual.

The name OVO means "egg" in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show.

OVO will perform in Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena from August 15, 2024-August 18, 2024.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 15th at 7pm

Friday, August 16th, at 7pm

Saturday, August 17th at 3pm & 7pm

Sunday, August 18th at 1pm


