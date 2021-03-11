Children's Book Readings Begin at Bay Street Theater, March 27

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced Story Time, an eight-part program of children's book readings, read out loud by the authors themselves, starts Saturday, March 27, at 10:30 am via Zoom through May 15. Parents are encouraged to purchase the book, so their child can read along with the author.

Following each reading, authors will be available for a question-and-answer session with participants. For kids ages 3 to 8 and their families. The series is available as a package for $100, or $15 for individual tickets. Visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office, reopening on March 16, at 631 725 9500. For more information, contact Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.



Storytime is an interactive and engaging experience, where kids and their families can enjoy live readings of some of the most creative and fun children's books, conducted by the authors themselves! Each author will read their book aloud during the Zoom session for groups to follow along with at their leisure. The current schedule is as follows; any additions and updates will be posted on baystreet.org as they become available:

March 27: Kate and Jim McMullan Happy Spring, I Stink, and I'm Dirty (three books)

April 3: Theresa Trinder There Is A Rainbow

April 10: To Be Announced

April 17: To Be Announced

April 24: Susan Verde I Am Yoga

May 1: Linsey Davis Stay This Way Forever

May 8: To Be Announced

May 15: To Be Announced



Kate McMullan is a New York-based author with more than 100 children's book titles published. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Kate developed an early love for children's books in the form of Greek myths, Nancy Drew mysteries, Pippi Longstocking, Little Women, and The Borrowers. Following her secondary education, she taught fourth grade in Los Angeles and again with a U.S. Air Force base in Germany. She began a career in publishing in New York, while beginning her writing, where she met illustrator Jim McMullan. Popular series include Fluffy, The Classroom Guinea Pig, Pearl and Wagner, Dragon Slayers Academy, and Myth-O-Mania.



Jim McMullan has created images for magazine stories, books for adults and children, record covers, US stamps, murals, and animated films. His most renowned body of work includes the more than 80 posters he has done for Lincoln Center Theater. Among the most recognized of these posters are Anything Goes, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and My Fair Lady. To celebrate this achievement Lincoln Center Theater has recently mounted a permanent exhibit of his original poster art in the lobby of the Mitzi Newhouse Theater. Along with his illustrated memoir, Leaving China, his other books are Revealing Illustrations, The Theater Posters of James McMullan and More McMullans.



Theresa Trinder is the author of There Is A Rainbow, published by Chronicle Books. In a previous life, Theresa made books and gifts for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, Missouri, literacy curricula in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and all sorts of things in between. She earned an MFA in Poetry from Emerson College. She is a Long Island resident and cares for her two boys full-time.



Susan Verde is a New York Times best-selling author who grew up in the heart of Greenwich Village. As a kid she kept a piece of chalk in her pocket (for spontaneous hopscotch), and her skate key around her neck, ready for the next adventure. She found inspiration everywhere and loved to write all about it! Susan now lives in East Hampton with her three children, their dog, Gizmo, and a menagerie of other creatures. She writes books for children of all ages and teaches kids yoga and mindfulness. Her best-selling, award-winning stories range from explorations of music, art, and museum visits to the concepts of serendipitous friendships, environmental issues, empathy, and humanity.



Linsey Davis has been a correspondent for ABC News since 2007, where she files reports for World News, Good Morning America, 20/20, and Nightline. She has received several honors for her reporting, including two Emmy Awards and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award. In addition, the Center for Leadership Development awarded her with the distinction of "Up and Comer." Linsey earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Virginia and a master of arts degree in Communications from New York University. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Her best-selling titles include The World is Awake and One Big Heart.



Story Time is sponsored by BookHampton, RJ Julia Booksellers, Sag Harbor Books, and Canio's Books.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

