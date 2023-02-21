Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting Announced For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at CM Performing Arts Center

The Sound of Music will be presented March 25 to April 16.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Casting Announced For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their star studded cast of The Sound of Music, running March 25 to April 16 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Leading the cast is Katie Ferretti (Maria Rainer), Steve Corbellini (Captain Von Trapp), Emily Nadler (The Mother Abbess), Mary Caulfield (Elsa Schraeder), and Ronnie Green (Max Detweiler).

The infamous Von Trapp Children will consist of Courtney O'Shea (Liesl) at all performances, and then splitting the run will be Michael J Coppola and Robert DePersio III (Friedrich), Paige Mathers and Aubrey Gulle (Louisa), Elliot Torbenson and Jake Cooney (Kurt), Kendel Gravano and Elise Minerva (Brigitta), Colbie Gravano and Layla Turnier (Marta), Sadie Mathers and Emily Minerva (Gretl).

Also featured among the cast is: Dara Lifschutz (Sister Margaretta), Kara Vertucci (Sister Berthe), Tiara Solorzano (Sister Sophia), Alissa Dabrowski (Postulant), Will Brennan (Rolf Gruber), Deborah Linneman (Frau Schmidt), Jack McShane (Franz), Katy Trunz (Ursula), Eduardo D'Atri (Herr Zeller), Jennifer Trezza (Frau Zeller), Gerald Quigley (Admiral Von Schreiber), Barry Johnson (Baron Elberfeld), Sarah Klaum (Baroness Elberfeld).

Rounding out the Ensemble is Robin Reynolds Brennan, Taylor Carro, Donna Hailey, Maryssa Hughes, Caroline Meyers, and Lauren Stein.

The Sound of Music is Directed by Jordan Hue, with Musical Direction by Matthew W. Surico and Choreography by Dana McDonald.

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/SoundOfMusic.




Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three Photo
Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, running at Theatre Three through March 18th, showcases the early works of Broadway's greatest composer: Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others, get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with this delightful musical revue. Check out photos here!
Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang Photo
Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the Robin Aren Productions presentation of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, staged Thursday, March 16, thru Sunday, March 19, at Bay Street Theater.
KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater Photo
KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the encore screenings of two dazzling and award-winning musicals, Kinky Boots, and 42nd Street, filmed live from London's Theatre Royal, presented by BYExperience. Kinky Boots, with a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein, screens Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. 42nd Street, one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, screens Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m.
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre
The Argyle Theatre, Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. Check out photos here!

