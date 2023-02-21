Casting Announced For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their star studded cast of The Sound of Music, running March 25 to April 16 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Leading the cast is Katie Ferretti (Maria Rainer), Steve Corbellini (Captain Von Trapp), Emily Nadler (The Mother Abbess), Mary Caulfield (Elsa Schraeder), and Ronnie Green (Max Detweiler).

The infamous Von Trapp Children will consist of Courtney O'Shea (Liesl) at all performances, and then splitting the run will be Michael J Coppola and Robert DePersio III (Friedrich), Paige Mathers and Aubrey Gulle (Louisa), Elliot Torbenson and Jake Cooney (Kurt), Kendel Gravano and Elise Minerva (Brigitta), Colbie Gravano and Layla Turnier (Marta), Sadie Mathers and Emily Minerva (Gretl).

Also featured among the cast is: Dara Lifschutz (Sister Margaretta), Kara Vertucci (Sister Berthe), Tiara Solorzano (Sister Sophia), Alissa Dabrowski (Postulant), Will Brennan (Rolf Gruber), Deborah Linneman (Frau Schmidt), Jack McShane (Franz), Katy Trunz (Ursula), Eduardo D'Atri (Herr Zeller), Jennifer Trezza (Frau Zeller), Gerald Quigley (Admiral Von Schreiber), Barry Johnson (Baron Elberfeld), Sarah Klaum (Baroness Elberfeld).

Rounding out the Ensemble is Robin Reynolds Brennan, Taylor Carro, Donna Hailey, Maryssa Hughes, Caroline Meyers, and Lauren Stein.

The Sound of Music is Directed by Jordan Hue, with Musical Direction by Matthew W. Surico and Choreography by Dana McDonald.

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/SoundOfMusic.