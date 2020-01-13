Casting Announced For AMERICAN IDIOT At CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center may have just kicked off their 46th Season with ALL SHOOK UP that opened this past weekend, but rehearsals are already underway for their follow up production - Green Day'S AMERICAN IDIOT.

Green Day's American Idiot is set to run from February 15th to March 14th in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. As of today, tickets are officially on sale to the public and can be bought by calling the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visiting http://www.cmpac.com/event/83cc6d381cc55df76c9ede31aaa24639

Director/Choreographer Ashley Nicastro returns to helm this production. While her Choreographer credits are extensive, her most recent double duty credits include SWING! and DISNEY'S NEWSIES. Christopher Russo, who is no stranger to the Long Island Theatre world AND Local Band Scene makes his Main Stage Music Director Debut with American Idiot. Stage Managing this production will be Karen Tese.

Casting a show like Green Day'S AMERICAN IDIOT is not an easy task. As many Musicals featuring Hollywood talent has shown us, not all performers can be rock stars, and not all rock stars can be performers.

Long Island has no shortage of talent, but finding those who matched the right vocal tone and possessed the proper angsty rebellion choreography needs of this show was a task Nicastro and Russo were ready to take head on.

The CM Performing Arts Center is ecstatic to announce their cast for Green Day'S AMERICAN IDIOT, featuring talent from across Long Island

The cast includes Andrew Murano as Johnny, Matthew Paredi as Tunny, David DiMarzo as Will, Michael Visconti as St.Jimmy, Jessica Ader-Ferretti as Whatsername. Marly Mensher as Heather, Samantha Rosario as Extraordinary Girl and Danielle Pafundi (Understudy Heather)

Ensemble: Courtney Braun, Kara Burke, Tommy Castelli, Vinny Donnadio, Dan George, Hans Paul Hendrickson, Cas Holliday, Briggs Houston, Steffy Jolin, Christian W. Kalinowski, Danielle Pafundi, David Reyes, Evan Torres, Jordan Yates

American Idiot follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans, lead by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, borne along by Green Day's electrifying score. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunney enters the armed forces, Michael is called back home to attend familial responsibilities, and Johnny's attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album American Idiot, as well as several songs from follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.





